BLUEFIELD, Va. — Ashton Walker and TJ Jackson scored 15 points apiece to lead Oak Hill Academy’s Red Squad to a 66-35 victory at Graham Middle School on Wednesday night.
Alec Ketusha added 11 points for the Warriors.
Markel Ray scored 13 point to pace Graham (4-5).
On Tuesday night Ray scored 14 points and the G-Men collected a 58-51 Southwest District victory at Marion.
Conner Roberts added 11 points for Graham and Jamel Floyd contributed 10.
Reid Osborne scored 14 points to pace the Scarlet Hurricane.
Graham travels to Bristol, Va. tonight play Twin Springs in the Friendship Tournament at Virginia High School.
Montcalm 89, Hurley 47
MONTCALM — Noah White exploded for 28 points and the Generals marched to a lopsided win over the visiting Rebels.
Logan Carver added 16 points for Montcalm while Kobie Neal added 11 points.
Thomas Gilbert scored 24 points for Hurley while Landon Bailey pitched in 17.
Late Boys Basketball
MCA 92, Pipestem Christian 62
PRINCETON — Two Mercer County Christian players recorded triple doubles en route to a 92-62 win over Pipestem Christian at MCA on Tuesday night
Sam Booth scored 29 points, rounded up 14 rebounds and distributed 13 assitsts for the Warriors while MJ Patton scored 21 points while collecting 10 rebounds and handing out 10 assists.
Chance Watkins scored 17 points and had eight rebounds while Shaye Basham added 12 points for MCA.
Luke Rutherford 21 points for the Panthers. Silas Mattox had 15 points and Trey Mattox had 13.
MCA plays Greater Beckley Christian at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.
