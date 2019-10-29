O’Sullivan rocks the region: Erin O’Sullivan from PikeView broke the course record Doddridge County Middle School with a 19:05.46 while winning her third consecutive WVSSAC Region III title at the regional cross country meet held late last week.
Jillian Hager added an eighth-place finish for the Lady Panthers, who finished second overall with 57 points. Katherine Webb finished 21st overall (24:31.62), Taylor Mooney finished 27th and Katherine Stress finished 39th (27:03.56).
The PikeView girls qualified as a team for the WVSSAC Class AA girls state cross country meet, which will be held at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, on Saturday.
In the boys meet, PikeView’s Braden Ward finished second overall to lead the Panthers boys team to a third place finish (88 points) that was good to qualify the entire Panthers’ squad for the boys state meet.
Nicholas County’s Preston Prather won the boys regional with a winning time of 17:25.02. Ward followed him to the finish with a 17:38.43.
PikeView boys cross country finished 3rd overall and will also move onto the state championship meet at Cabell Midland next weekend.
Braden Ward was second overall, Logan Keaton (seventh,17:58.90), Gage Damewood (10th, 18:07.31), Josh Baldwin (14th, 18:33.09), Tyler Toney (57th, 20:50.81) and Logan Ramsey (62nd, 21:00.46) rounded out the Panthers leaders.
Shady Spring won the boys meet with a score of 75. Nicholas County was second with 80.
SWD XC meets on tap: The Southwest District boys and girls cross country meets will be held on Wednesday at Lebanon Primary School
Boys are slated to start racing aa 4 p.m. The girls race is to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.