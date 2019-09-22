GARDNER — Erin O’Sullivan clocked a 20:20.83 to win the girls overall championship and lead the PikeView girls to the team title in the Wendy’s PikeView Invitational Cross-Country meet held at PikeView High School, on Saturday.
The PikeView boys placed three runners in the overall top ten, going on to win the boys tam title with 43 points. The Lady Panthers won the girls team trophy with 28 points.
O’Sullivan was trailed to the finish line by Wyoming East’s Abby Russell, who clocked a 24:45.67.
PikeView’s Jillian Hager finished third overall with 25:03.94. Autumn Richardson (26:01.32) finished 12th overall for the Lady Panthers. Katherine Webb (15th, 26:37.98) ad Taylor Mooney (16th, 26:57.41) wrapped up PikeView girls scoring.
Greenbrier East and Shady Spring tied for second in the team standings, scoring 46 points each.
In other local finishers, Graham’s Julia Daye placed 10th with a 25:49.84, trailed by teammates Elise Clary (18th, 27:40.05) and Lauren Pearce (20th, 28:17.50).
Cierra Hall paced the Princeton High School contingent, logging a 27th-place 30:20.71. Megan Howell finished 29th (30:41.47) while Brooke Pinter (40th, 39:04.34) and Alyssa Sizemore (41st, 39:44.61).
Kimberly Davis came in 39th for Bluefield High School with a 37:45.50.
In the boys meet, Shady Spring’s Jaeden Holstein led the field, winning with a time of 18:00.16.
PikeView’s Braeden Ward came in second with an 18:01.43 and fellow Panther Logan Keaton finished third with an 18:38.74. Gage Damewood finished eighth overall with a 19:10.30.
Rounding out scoring for PikeView was Kaleb Blankenship (14th, 19:51.17) and Josh Baldwin (20:15.17).
Daniel Pearce was the top boys finisher from Graham, leading his squad with a 17th place 20:29.75 and teammate Bryce Havens finished 51st overall (23:56.07).
Princeton Junior High’s Jacob Myers finished 21st (20:53.58) while Princeton High School’s Montana Meachum finished 23rd (21:13.25). Also from Princeton were Dylan Sanders (37th, 22:57.98), Bradford Hurt (45th, 23:36.17), Ben Walker (70th, 26:55.76), Jerry Reed III (74th, 27:33.25) and Nicholas Scott (78th, 31:44.72).
Andrew Spencer led the Bluefield High School contingent at 63rd overall (25:22.28). Teammate Korbin Bailey finished 76th with 29:35.77.
Shady Spring came in second in the team standings with 48 points.
Oak Hill was third with 84 and Greenbrier East was fourth with 99 and Wyoming East was fifth (116).
