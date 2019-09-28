UPPER GLADE — Reece Nutter ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns as Webster County defeated Mount View 36-21.
Dawson Tharp scored the Highlanders other two touchdowns, from 21 and 31 yards, in the second quarter to give his team a 13-0 halftime lead.
Tharp finished with 90 yards on seven carries.
Jesse Rose was 14-of-28 for 210 yards and two touchdown passes for Mount View. Bailey caught both scores for 21 and 14 yards.
Webster County will host Tyler Consolidated next Friday.
Mount View.............0 0 7 14 — 21
Webster County..... 0 13 8 15 — 36
Second quarter
WC: Dawson Tharp 21 run (Adam Baca kick), 10:14.
WC: Tharp 31 run (kick blocked), 6:28.
Third quarter
MV: Matthew Thompson 6 run (Jonathan Huff kick), 9:14.
WC: Reece Nutter 2 run (Tharp pass from Kadin Wright), :17.
Fourth quarter
WC: Nutter 13 run (Wright pass from Nutter), 7:40.
WC: Nutter 19 run (Baca kick), 1:50.
MV: Anthony Bailey 21 pass from Jesse Rose (kick failed), 1:08.
MV: Bailey 14 pass from Rose (Jasauni Sizemore run), :19.
Individual statistics
Rushing — MV: Sizemore 22-114, Thompson 2-13; WC: Nutter 17-213, Tharp 7-90.
Passing — MV: Rose 14-28-1-210; WC: Wright 3-6-1-35.
Receiving — MV: Sizemore 2-52, Bailey 10-149; WC: Nutter 1-19, Isaiah Matthis 1-13.
Takeaways — MV: Sizemore (INT), 3 FRs; WC: Logan Cochran (INT), Connor Bale (FR).
