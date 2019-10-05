HONAKER, Va. – It was an offensive explosion in the first half, a defensive struggle most of the second. A Tazewell team that has been hit hard by the injury bug, showed it still has a lot of weapons.
The Bulldogs picked up a quality 40-21 road win at EMATs Stadium.
“This team is way more than a couple of guys,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “I think people are going to find out the incident that happened up in Princeton last week was meant to decimate our football team, but what it’s done is brought us all closer together. A lot of these guys have dug deep and found some stuff they didn’t know they had and they’re just playing extremely well right now.”
Talented junior quarterback Gavin Nunley carved up the Honaker defense, leading the Bulldogs.
“Gavin had a great game,” Harris said. “I don’t know how many yards he had, but he ran our offense exactly the way we wanted it ran. He was extremely efficient, I couldn’t be more proud of Gavin, he’s a hard worker.”
