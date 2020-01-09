BLUEFIELD — This past season different players wore the number five jersey for the Bluefield High football team in honor of teammate Tony Webster who passed away last January.
The nine players will be honored by his family with two events in the next two weeks.
A dinner will take place for the players and their families at J&Z Grilling Jan. 16, the anniversary of Lil’ Tony’s passing.
“We’re going to have a little dinner to show and tell them our appreciation to them,” his father Anthony Webster said.
The next home basketball game for Bluefield is Jan. 21 against James Monroe where all nine of them will be recognized.
“We came up with something special for all nine of those kids,” Webster said.
The players who wore the number five jersey this season for Bluefield were JJ Davis, Jahiem House, Sean Martin, Kaulin Parris, Carson Deeb, Juwaun Green Buster Jordan and Sean Mitchell.
Additionally Graham’s Devin Lester will be recognized as he switched his jersey number to five for his senior season to honor his best friend Lil’ Tony.
Before each game throughout the football season Webster decided who would wear the number five jersey for that game.
For the state championship game the captains wore the number five jersey during warm-ups but no one wore it for the game as it was saved for Lil’ Tony.
Tonight the Bluefield boys basketball team of which Webster is an assistant coach for will play Princeton for the second time this season.
They played Dec. 21 in the Princeton Christmas Tournament where the Tigers won 65-63 by slowing down the high-scoring Beavers.
