MORGANTOWN — Somewhere around 1:40 Monday morning, as a group of tired West Virginia revelers were trying to catch up on the sleep that was missed during the first football weekend of the year, there was a loud explosive sound and a flash outside my bedroom window.
As a thunder storm rolled through – or, in this case, a lightning storm – one bolt seemed to hit within 5 or 10 feet of that window.
It was, to be honest, unlike anything I’d ever experienced. Electricity seemingly filled the room for the one or two seconds that it took for the flash, the boom and echo to dissipate.
Climate change? I believe! I believe!
This just isn’t supposed to happen, but then it hit me. Someone was trying to give me an idea how Dana Holgorsen was feeling.
Hours earlier he had been struck by the lightning known as Oklahoma once again, eight straight times as a head coach.
The first seven times were while he was coaching the West Virginia Mountaineers. This time it was as Houston’s new coach and, to his credit, for the first time in four years he kept the Sooners from scoring 50 points on him.
They had “only” 49 after having scored 59, 59 and 56 over the past three years ... and if you want to go back two years longer they scored 44 and 45 points in those seasons.
As difficult as it is to remember, the last WVU coach to beat the Sooners was the late Bill Stewart, who rescued the program with a 48-28 victory in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
It is almost startling to look at the numbers that Oklahoma has produced against Holgorsen under both Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley.
In four of the eight games they scored 50 or more points, scoring 44, 45 and 49 in three others.
Only in 2013, the second meeting of the Big 12 series between WVU and Oklahoma, did the Sooners struggle with 16 points, winning, 16-7.
In eight games, they averaged 47.3 points a game against Holgorsen. Take the 16 points out from the 2013 games and they have averaged an incredible 51.7 points in the other seven games.
If you want something to compare that to, consider that for eight straight years in the 1990s and into the 2000s, WVU averaged 50.4 points a game against Rutgers in the Big East.
Rutgers! Oklahoma has scored on Holgorsen the way Don Nehlen and Rich Rodriguez used to score on Rutgers, a team Rich Rod once laid 80 points on and that was the season when Rodriguez went 3-8.
It sort of makes you wonder if Holgorsen had drank too much Red Bull a week before the game when he proclaimed: “We start in Norman, Oklahoma, and we can’t wait to go up there and play those guys and bring back a victory. There’s no question about that.”
Presume he meant no question about them starting in Norman, not bringing back a victory.
See, Oklahoma’s offense doesn’t just bury Holgorsen year after year, it digs the grave and engraves the headstone.
Here’s some more numbers to ponder about OU’s offense vs. Holgorsen over eight games:
Passing: 154 of 212 for 2,400 passing yards, 300 yards per game.
Completion percentage: 72.6%
First downs: 200, 25 per game
Rushing: 341 carries or 2,119 yards, 6.2 yards per try
Total yards: 4,469 yards, 558 yards per game
Touchdowns: 50, 6.25 per game
Points: 378, 47.5 per game
And Holgorsen isn’t figuring them out any. Here are the numbers over the past four years:
Passing: 65 of 85 for 1,198 yards, 299.5 per game.
Completion percentage: 76.5%
First downs; 109, 27.5 per game
Rushing: 174 carries or 1,287 yards, 7.4 yards per try
Total yards: 2,4235 yards, 608.8 yards per game
Touchdowns: 31, 7.8 per game
Points: 223, 55.7 per game
Now it’s true that Oklahoma does this to almost everyone, but it’s almost as though Holgorsen’s interest is in only outscoring other teams. Offense is his game and that’s pretty good in about three-quarters of the games you play.
But sometimes, the defense you face is better than your offense and you have no way to win while sometimes you play Oklahoma and outscoring them is like trying to win the Kentucky Derby on a mule.
And as for having run through two Heisman Trophy quarterbacks in two years, so certainly this year, the Sooners might not be quite so prolific. However, Jalen Hurts has come over from Alabama and one weekend looks like a top Heisman candidate.
He accounted for six touchdowns – three running, three passing – and 508 total yards, fifth most in school history, right behind the 554 yards Landry Jones put up in 2012 against, yeah, you got it, Holgorsen’s WVU team.
It’s no wonder, in a poll I ran on Sunday on Twitter, only 8% said they were rooting for Holgorsen to beat Oklahoma and 75% said they were rooting against him.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter at @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.