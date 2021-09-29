BRIDGEPORT — Notre Dame’s Tyris Dickerson and Noah Harris-Lyles, as well as Wheeling’s Matt Greenwood were recognized by the Mountain East Conference for their offensive, defensive and special teams performances, respectively, in the fourth week of the football season.
Dickerson, a sophomore from Akron, Ohio, rushed for over 200 yards to help Notre Dame to a 38-14 win over West Virginia State. Dickerson carried the ball 25 times for 208 yards and scored three touchdowns. The 208 rushing yards are the most in a single game in the MEC this season and 10th-most in a single game in NCAA Division II this year.
Harris-Lyles, a senior from Venice Park, N.J., set a conference record for sacks in a single game with 4.5 to help lead the Falcons to a win over West Virginia State. In addition to the conference record, Harris-Lyles’ 4.5 sacks are the most in a NCAA Division II game so far this season. He finished the game with 10 total tackles (4 solo) and also forced a fumble.
Greenwood, a junior from St. Clairsville, Ohio, accounted for eight points and also handled punting duties for Wheeling in a 27-10 win over Glenville State. He was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and made all three of his PATs, and then also six times for an average of 38.7 yards for the Cardinals.
Other Top Performances
Offense
Isaiah Robinson (WLU) had three catches for 118 yards and a pair of scores ... Lincoln Ikwubuo (FROST) had five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns ... Brennon Norris (WU) completed 25-of-41 passes for 210 yards with three touchdowns in his first start ... Guy Myers (UC) had 159 yards passing and 60 more rushing and accounted for three touchdowns as the Golden Eagles rolled past Alderson Broaddus ... Jujuan Linzy (WVWC) had five receptions for 96 yards ... Tywan Pearce (CU) had 14 grabs for 189 yards in a loss to Frostburg State ... Barry Hill (WVSU) had seven catches for 106 yards against Notre Dame.
Defense
Donte Davenport (WLU) helped the ‘Toppers to a second shutout this season with seven tackles (four solo) including two for a loss and one sack ... Payton Payne (FROST) had four tackles and recovered two fumbles taking one back 55 yards for a touchdown ... Dalton Hoover (WU) was in on 13 tackles (nine solo) including two for a loss ... Christian Van Horn (UC) had 1.5 sacks on the day for the Golden Eagles ... Payt Lunsford (WVSU) was in on 12 stops (nine solo) and forced a fumble against Notre Dame ... Deontre Logan (WVWC) had 10 tackles and broke up a pass ... Rashon Lusane (CU) had nine tackles against Frostburg State.
Special Teams: Tanner Harding (NDC) was 5-for-5 on PATs and also made a field goal in a win over West Virginia State.
