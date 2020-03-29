GARDNER — Tucker Meadows could tell there was a difference in this year’s PikeView High baseball team less than two weeks into practice.
The players were getting up to speed much quicker than they had in past seasons and that was due to the newly finished indoor baseball facility.
Meadows was a big part of that as when he took over as head coach he wanted to build a indoor facility for the Panthers.
“It’s a state of the art facility and I could tell a difference in our team just in the first week and a half with our practices,” Meadows said.
The first few practices the team was able to split time between the indoor facility and the field. Once the bad weather came the team was forced inside but was still able to get more work in than in past seasons.
“We could get through so many reps and you could just tell a big difference in the hitting and everything in how fast it was coming along compared to the last few years,” Meadows said.
The indoor facility has batting cages that can be used as pitching mounds which allow a number of players to practice at the same time.
Meadows credited Tom Wimmer, Ron Comer, the Celanese Corporation and Princeton Elks among many groups and people who helped turned the vision he had of a top-notch facility into a reality.
“If you have a great place to work out, you’re going to work that much harder and that’s what the mentality of these kids took with that building when they walked in there,” Meadows said.
PikeView has not played any regular season games this year just like all other spring sports across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theseason was suspended March 13 with the Panthers having scrimmaged the night before.
“We scrimmaged on Thursday and then everything came to a standstill on Friday,” Meadows said.
The Panthers are a team filled with upperclassmen with four seniors and nine juniors this year. They have been a consistently strong team hitting the baseball and their pitching was showing improvement this year.
“I felt like we was going to be good and competitive especially if our pitching held up and done well I felt like we’d be real competitive cause we can hit the baseball.”
During the scrimmage against Nicholas County seven pitchers threw and that depth is valuable for any team to have throughout a season.
“We threw seven different kids and if you can work your team up to throwing seven kids night in night out you can be competitive,” Meadows said.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has kept the possibility open of playing a shortened season if schools are reopened. Currently schools in West Virginia are closed through April 20.
A potential benefit Meadows sees if games resumes is that larger crowds would attend because of much better weather than when the season regularly begins in mid-March.
“Baseball in April, May and June I think it would be a blessing in West Virginia and I think we would see more crowds and it would be a lot better baseball,” Meadows said.
The Panthers made the Class AA state championship game in 2016 losing to Bridgeport and Meadows believes that the indoor facility will help the program return to that level consistently.
“I think baseball over the next five, 10 years at PikeView you’ll see a tremendous difference because we got a facility to work out in,” Meadows.
