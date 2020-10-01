GARDNER — Princeton wasn’t originally part of PikeView’s 2020 football schedule. Thanks to the complicated high school sports scenario generated by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers are part of the Panthers’ world. At least for the time being.
“Yeah. We were told we were playing Princeton,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears, whose team braces itself to take on its most explosive offensive opponent so far this season when the Tigers pay a visit for Friday night’s battle of Mercer County rivals.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Star 95 (95.5 FM/97.7 FM) with Wes McKinney calling the game. Live streaming of the game will also be available on JR-1 Sports.
This won’t be the only time the admittedly thin PikeView roster confronts such a prohibitive favorite this season. The Panthers will host Bluefield, West Virginia’s top-ranked Class AA football team, on Oct. 9.
There’s only so much comfort — if any — PikeView (1-3) can take from the fact that Princeton (1-2) is coming off its second loss to the Beavers this season. Bluefield prevailed 15-13 in a defensive slug fest at Mitchell Stadium. Last week at Hunnicutt Stadium, the Beavers came out ahead 54-40 in an offensive shootout.
“It was a lot different than the first one,” said Tiger head coach Chris Pedigo. “We were both able to look at some things and see how we wanted to attack some things. Offensively, it just takes time to find a rhythm and both teams found a rhythm. It just came down to a big play and a turnover, pretty much. It was tit-for-tat. It was a good game.”
It took at least two seasons for Pedigo to lay the groundwork for what appears to be a breakout year for Princeton football. It’s not surprising that an established state-class program like Fred Simon’s Beavers hold an edge in winning the close ones. With the Tigers, that is apt to come with time.
Be that as it may, don’t expect Princeton to be hoping for a close ballgame on Friday night. The Tigers primed the pump for their present-day success by setting offensive records for two consecutive losing seasons. While the defense has certainly done its share to catch up, it’s the offense that set the tone for Princeton’s gridiron revival. Whether or not the Tigers are in record-setting form, they’ll surely be looking to unleash some Shock and Awe in Gardner.
“We’re mentally prepared and physically prepared. We’re showing up to work trying to get better and go out and try to perform at a high level on Friday,” Pedigo said.
It hasn’t exactly been tepid up to this point.
For three games, Grant Cochran has completed 46-for-80 pass attempts for 765 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Amir Powell has rushed 53 times for 399 yards and five touchdowns. He also has five catches for 75 yards and a TD. Leading receivers Ethan Parsons has 18 catches for 354 yards and four TDs, Josiah Honaker has 10 receptions for 213 yards and two TDs. Honaker also has a punt return for a score.
As fate would have it, the Panthers are coming off a close, hard-fought 13-12 loss at Shady Spring, showing just how close PikeView is to having a .500 record at this point.
“It felt like I saw a different team. We had a great week of practice. Things that we put together really helped us. We were just a 2-point conversion away from a win. We were a totally different team from the one that played River View. We moved the ball up and down the field. Our defense was on point. If we’d gotten that 2-point conversion, we’ve had a win,” said Spears.
While lacking Princeton’s depth, Spears’ “happy few” has some keen athletes and everybody on the roster is a contributor.
Versatile slot back Dylan Blake is PikeView’s top offensive weapon, having rushed for close to 300 yards rushing and over 150 yards receiving so far this season. He can also throw the football. Quarterback Tyler Meadows has been directing the traffic and has a good arm himself as well as good legs.
What the Panthers also have: nothing to lose.
“We’re healthy, especially in the offensive line,” Spears said. “We still don’t have the numbers that we’d like. But the boys I have are athletes. They do a good job and they’re staying healthy. They’re making sure they take care of themselves. We’re lucky that we’re still healthy enough to compete every week.
Defensively, the Tigers leading tackler is inside linebacker Reece Burton (38) and outside linebacker Eli Padgett (33). Princeton’s secondary is one of the area’s toughest: Padgett, Carter Meacham and Peyton Clemons have an interception apiece giving the Tigers defensive backfield an average of one pick per game.
PikeView’s best defensive game plan is no secret: use the offense to control time of possession to their best advantage.
“It’s all about controlling the tempo of the game,” Spears said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons. We all know that. You’ve got to control the tempo to control the game. What we preach every week is execution ... and when you have the ball, don’t give it up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.