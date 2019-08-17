BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing surprises Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick anymore, even this racing season, one in which the championship format has changed. But he keeps it all in proper perspective, especially considering the near-tragic plane crash that his former fellow competitor Dale Earnhardt Junior survived on Thursday.
“Our little sport [is] a little speck [of] the world in general. You must be prepared for anything. The moment that you get comfortable, something will creep up and grab you,” he said. “I’m just glad [Dale Junior and his family] are okay. When you realize the amount of time you spend in an airplane and all the places that you go, [the crash] is a reminder of things that can happen. Thank God everybody is okay.”
On the racetrack, Harvick contends that those creep-up-and-grab-you things can be prevalent in the race car, especially in a season which “is a very open-minded season, just because of all the changes and the way that you race, the way that you set the car up, the way that you go about things is just much different than it ever has been.” But he and his team have “done a good job of adjusting and improving as we go, [knowing that] leading laps and winning races is where you have to be to win a championship.” He won one in 2014, but believes that, despite all the adjustments and changes, it will be neither easier nor harder to become the 2019 MENCS champion.
“It’s different, and that’s the only way I can explain it,” said the 2001 Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year. “From a fan’s point-of-view, it’s more fun to watch, and I think everybody understands that. In the end, we are in the entertainment business and we have to put sponsors on the car and butts in the seats.”
Harvick was part of a generational shift when he forayed into the sport in 2001. Like Harvick then, current drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are among today’s newest generation of drivers. Harvick believes the learning curve for those drivers will be a little more difficult than it was for him in his early years.
“Experience is so much more valuable now than what it was then because you have so little practice time. You can’t just go to the racetrack,” said Harvick, a two-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway (2005, 2017) and driver of the No. 4 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing. “When I started, we went to the racetrack and practiced and tested and practiced and tested. We lived on the road trying to figure things out. You can’t really do that [today], other than being in the [racing] simulator.”
There’s another reason he believes the learning curve is steeper.
“Coming from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series is much different because it’s not as competitive as it used to be with all the Cup guys in the field. Now, you’re trying to gain that kind of experience on the Cup side while you’re on the racetrack,” he said. “Chase is winning races now and we’ve seen Blaney in Victory Lane, but it took them a few years.”
Entering Bristol, Harvick has amassed 47 wins, 351 top 10’s and 198 top 5’s over a storied 19-year career. For tonight’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, he qualified eighth after having finished no higher than 11th in the two Saturday practice runs.
Denny Hamlin will sit on the pole, and the 2019 Food City 500 winner, Kyle Busch, will have to win from the back after having qualified 31st. Hamlin has one career win at Bristol, and that came in August of 2012.
The race will be the final short-track race before the playoffs begin.
