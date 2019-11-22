BLUEFIELD — There are no easy games once the playoffs get underway and that is the case for Bluefield tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
The fourth-seeded Beavers (10-1) will host fifth-seeded Keyser (10-1) with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
There have not been many games for Bluefield the season that have been close going into the fourth quarter but head coach Fred Simon expects it to be close against the Golden Tornado.
“We just got to play for four quarters and be ready to go overtime and this is going to be a very challenging game for us,” Simon said.
It will be the second consecutive game that Bluefield plays against a team that is run-heavy after limiting Man to 157 yards last week.
Keyser has scored more than 49 points in nine of its 10 wins this season and will be looking to beat Bluefield in the third meeting between the schools in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The Beavers have won the first two, in the undefeated 2004 season and last year.
“The main goal is stop run first so that’s what we are going to have to do because they got a couple of backs who we really go so we’re going to have to maintain them if we want to win,” Bluefield defensive back and wide receiver Jahiem House said.
The Golden Tornado double wing offense had nearly 500 yards rushing in their first round win and have a number of players who can make plays in the rushing attack.
Despite losing Caden Biser to an injury Keyser has had Drae Allen and Aaron Lyons step up with almost 300 combined rushing yards and four touchdowns in the first round.
Quarterback Ryan Shoemaker rarely passes the ball but is a solid rusher being able to find the end zone.
The Keyser defense has been as good, if not better, holding opponents scoreless in eight games this season. The Golden Tornadoes sometimes allow teams to drive on them but once they get close to the end zone Keyser is extremely difficult to score on.
“They may bend a little but they don’t break, you get inside the 20 and they usually do a really good job stopping you from scoring,” Simon said.
The Beavers offense has been scoring 44 points a game and have the players to score no matter where they are on the field.
Running back JJ Davis is the main threat in the running game with 1,612 yards and 24 touchdowns to date. He only had eight carries against Man but rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns which is what Bluefield will need from him to continue winning.
“He didn’t have a lot of carries but did well when he got it and hopefully he continues to play like this in the playoffs because you’re better players need to step it up when you get to the playoffs and he sure did that last week,” Simon said.
To complement Davis is a passing attack led by junior quarterback Carson Deeb. In his first year as the starter he has thrown for 2,069 yards with 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions and has impressed his teammates.
“He’s got a heckuva arm, he will get the ball to you wherever you at and he makes the right reads and keeps the offense going,” House said.
House and Brandon Wiley are tied with a team-high seven touchdown receptions. Juwuan Green leads Bluefield with 563 receiving yards and Jacorian Green has 394 receiving yards.
All four of the receivers have at least 28 receptions this year and four touchdowns although teams have been focusing on not letting House beat them.
“I don’t like being double-teamed but it makes the game easier because it opens up a lot for the other receivers so I just have to take and get open when I can, do what I got to do,” House said.
For the explosive Bluefield offense to score points it will need the defense to stop Keyser drive from picking up first downs and consuming large portions of the game.
“You got to be able to stop it but if you don’t, they keep the ball away from you and that can hurt you too,” Simon said.
