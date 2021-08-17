RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands varsity volleyball squad primed itself for the upcoming season with a scrimmage versus Northwood on Tuesday, falling 25-14, 27-25, 17-25, 26-16 to the Lady Panthers at the Richlands Middle School gymnasium.
Chloe Perkins led the Lady Blue Tornado with 12 kills. Setter Jillian Shreve lofted 15 assists and served up three aces. Elle Butcher had four kills, Katie Cordle had four aces, Alyssa Lee had 19 digs and Gillian Guerriero had three aces.
The Richlands junior varsity won 25-8, 25-11.
The Lady Blue Tornado open regular season play at Twin Valley on Monday.
