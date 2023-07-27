FILE - Northwestern linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) celebrates after intercepting a Penn State pass during an NCAA college football game Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday, July 25, to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates.