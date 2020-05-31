BLUEFIELD, Va. — May is normally a very busy time for Bluefield College head baseball coach Mike White.
The National Christian College Athletic Association World Series,which the Rams have been in under White 10 times, takes place and then the attention turns to recruiting for the next season. Uncommitted high school and junior college players are watched as coaches look to fill out their teams and find impact players.
Thus year the Rams seasons was canceled in March and there is no games to travel to for recruiting purposes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
To keep a sense of normalcy, White continues to keep every baseball coaches pride and joy, their field, in top condition.
“I go to the field every day so it gives me a sense of normalcy even though the guys aren’t there and you miss that you still have some sense of routine going and trying to figure out how to get through this,” White said.
White is also the Director of Field Operations and Grounds Crews for the Bluefield Blue Jays who’s season is uncertain as well but is keeping the field prepared in case a season occurs.
There is not much the coaches can do during this time with no games or practices so they are spending it at their fields.
“Most baseball coaches are field rats, we hang out at our facilities and most of them take pride in them and this is a time that its about all we can do,” White said.
A lot of time has been spent to meetings of the American Baseball Coaches Association which cover a variety of topics about how coaches can improve their teams.
They all share information to help the collective group get better on and off the field.
“We’ve all been in it long enough to understand that there’s no secrets in this game and we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” White said.
Before the Bluefield College baseball season was canceled 18 games were played with the Rams going 7-11.
The final game of the season was March 9 at Bowen Field which Bluefield won 10-9 over Truett-McConnell on a walk-off bases loaded single by senior Lenyn Napoleon.
White felt like the team was only going to get better as they had been missing a number of key players for most of the season.
“We had finally started to get healthy, out of the 18 games we ran our frontline guys out there probably five times so it was really a year of injury bug for us but the other side of that it does give a lot of guys some opportunities to develop,” White said.
The experience that the younger players got to help them develop would have been extremely beneficial if the season was continued and the team was back at full-strength.
Depth is something most National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams are in search of and is crucial in the postseason where teams are playing every day for a week.
“Depth or luck, usually you gotta have both cause you gotta be lucky enough not to get some guys hurt,” White said.
The NAIA gave every player an extra year of eligibility after the season was canceled. For student-athletes set to graduate it was a difficult decision whether to extend their time in college which some did and other are moving on.
“We did have a few of those guys go ahead and decide to get on with their professional life and then we have five or six that have decided to take the year and to come back and play one more year,” White said.
A number of summer leagues have been canceled and with limited options for players to play in games they are focused on individual drills. That long layoff from games will likely lead to some rust that the White and the coaching staff will have to work off once they return to campus.
“When we get back to school in August they’ll be some rust to knock off for sure,” White said.
In his role with the Bluefield Blue Jays White has helped a number of local kids get their start in baseball working for Bluefield and now have moved on to higher positions including Kat Deal who is the General Manager of the Greeneville Reds.
“There is a large group of individuals that came on as interns that are now full-time employees in the game,” White said.
The news that the Appalachian League could cease to exist following 2020 if the Major League Baseball plan to cut 40 teams is approved saddens White as these teams are not only where players get their first opportunities but staff as well. s
“The Appalachian League is on that list for contraction and if that happens its going to cost us some opportunities,” White said. There’s a lot of underlying things that we’re going to miss that are directly related to the club.”
