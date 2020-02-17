A busy Monday for Four Seasons high school basketball has become slightly less busy.
In a last-minute change Sunday evening, the Southwest District athletic directors and principals determined that Marion is the No. 5 seed to the Southwest District boys basketball tournament and Tazewell is the No. 6 seed.
In the bracket initially released, Tazewell was listed as the No. 5 seed and Marion was listed as the No. 6 seed. Both were scheduled to travel to their respective opening-round sites on Monday. This is the scenario that appeared as-printed in today’s sports section of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The late revelation of the seeding error led SWD officials to move Monday’s opening round games to Tuesday.
The altered tournament bracket sends No. 6 Tazewell to Bristol, Va. to face No. 3 Virginia High in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Marion will travel to No. 4 seed Lebanon on Tuesday, tip-off time to be announced.
The Southwest District Tournament semifinals and finals will be played as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 21.
