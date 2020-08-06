INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no Division II national championships for fall sports this year the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are seven fall 2020 championships in Division II and the Presidents Council said that the operational, logistical and financial challenges made it not feasible to hold them as planned or postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health of the student-athletes. The decision follows the one made by Division III earlier in the day.
Concord University is still set to begin fall sports practices in September after the Mountain East pushed back the start of games to October 1 and moved conference championships in all sports to the spring along with games that were scheduled for September.
Bluefield State is an independent Division II school and is still set to play fall sports.
The NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships and set requirements if they were to compete in the fall. All member institutions would have to apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and have at least 50 percent of the teams competing for a fall sport championship to take place. At the Division II level 11 of 23 conferences have already announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council.
Division II student-athletes will retain a year of eligibility if there team plays less than half the maximum number of games or tournaments for the 2020-21 academic year.
Additionally, student-athletes who qualify for the season of competition waiver, or whose institutions cancel the sport season entirely, will receive an extension of their 10 semesters/15 quarters of eligibility, provided the student-athlete was otherwise eligible for competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.