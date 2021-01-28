There will be no new players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021 and one of those on the prospective list who did not make it has already asked that his name be removed from the next ballot. Since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled this past ceremony, the 2020 honorees including Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and union organizer Marvin Miller will be inducted in mid-summer.
Local sports fans will be watching next year’s selection closely because Billy Wagner, Tazewell High School (Class of 1990) and Ferrum (Va.) College ace is in the running. Wagner played for several teams including the Houston Astros, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves after being drafted by Houston as their No. 1 pick and 13th selection overall in ‘93.
Wagner, a left-handed ace, set the NCAA strikeout ratio record, an average of 19.1 Ks per nine innings pitched when he fanned 109 batters in 51.1 innings at Ferrum in 1992. He was 17-3 at Ferrum with a 1.63 ERA. Awesome Bill from Tannersville is already in the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2019.
In the majors, Billy won 47 games, saved 422 more in 853 appearances, and struck out 1,196 batters in 903 innings pitched. He gained a total of 60 votes in this year’s balloting, his sixth time in the process.
Gaining entry to Cooperstown has long been a popularity contest and not all the on-the-field achievements guarantee being welcomed into the shrine.
For example, three of the greatest performers in the long history of pro baseball are not in the HOF for differing reasons. Pete Rose is the all-time hit leader with 4,2—but has a lifetime banishment penalty for betting on major league games. Roger Clemens (354 career wins and 4,672 strikeouts) is one of baseball greatest pitchers but is stalled because of his taking performance-enhancing drugs during his career. So, too, Barry Bonds (an MLB-best 763 home runs) is on the outside looking in due to consumption of PEDs.
There have been numerous heroes, too. For example, Ted Williams, who always wanted to be known as the “greatest hitter who ever lived” spent five years in the military service as a pilot in what would have been his prime. Williams still finished with 521 home runs and was the last batter to hit over .400 when he batted .406 in 1941. Detroit Tigers slugger Hank Greenberg gained more fame when he joined the military in the fight against Hitler. Greenberg was Jewish and set about to stand up for his religious beliefs in dramatic fashion.
Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente lost his life on December 31, 1972, in a plane he had chartered to take supplies to Nicaragua. The plane crashed in bad weather off the coast of Puerto Rico.
Clemente, a Pittsburgh Pirate immortal, had gotten his 3,000th hit in the final game of the ‘71 season. The all-star right fielder had just helped the Pirates defeat Baltimore in the World Series, when he showcased his sizzling bat and powerful throwing arm for the victorious Bucs. Clemente was selected posthumously the next season as the Baseball Writers Association of America waived the standard five-year waiting period.
Just days ago, former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling, known for his acerbic comments on social issues, said he wants off the ballot, reiterated he does not believe he is Hall of Fame material, and said he would rather wait to see if the Veteran’s Committee will elect him. If it does, Schilling notes he would be honored to join at that time.
It is not just those not or trying to get in that have made headlines during the past year. Hank Aaron passed just days ago. Tom Seaver, star of the Amazing Mets, the 1969 World Champions, died. Legendary Bob Gibson, perhaps the most feared pitcher in history during his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, is gone. Fellow St. Louis great Lou Brock, who finished with 938 career stolen bases, lost his life this year. Long-time Los Angeles Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda died recently. Cincinnati Reds star Joe Morgan passed during the year.
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, with 755 major league home runs, passed away last week at age 86 after a record-setting career with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. He suffered much racial abuse with death threats, etc., during his pursuit and success in passing Babe Ruth’s former record of 714 home runs. Aaron passed the mark in 1974. There is still a debate about whether Aaron was the last full-time starter in the old Negro Leagues to become a starting player in the majors and whether his records there should be added to his 2,174 runs scored, 2,297 runs batted in and 3,771 hits.
Aaron did not get into such debates and simply did his job, although in often spectacular fashion. Aaron batted against such legendary pitchers as Sandy Koufax, Gibson, Juan Marichal, Don Drysdale, Gaylord Perry, and others. He was asked which pitcher he was most afraid of.
The great slugger said only, “When I had a bat in my hand, I feared no one.”
Larry Hypes is a news and sports columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
