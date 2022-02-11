GARDNER — Two top-10 girls basketball teams faced off at PikeView High School on Friday night, and the visitors from Wyoming County ultimately took the air out of the Panthers’ energetic comeback attempt.
The hard-nosed defense of the Wyoming East Warriors turned back PikeView 51-44, ending the Panthers’ six-game winning streak.
The Warriors (11-2) came in ranked third in this week’s AP poll of Class AA basketball, while PikeView (10-6) was 10th in Class AAA.
Wyoming East junior Abby Russell credited the victory to “our defense — and playing team ball. (The game) was really rough. It was very physical. ... We definitely expected it.”
Russell secured five of the Warriors’ 19 steals and shared scoring honors with Madison Clark, each with 16 points.
Sharing the ball was a key to the victory, said Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna. “That’s our goal,” said the veteran coach with two state titles on her resumé.
Clark dished out four assists and Hannah Blankenship grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Hannah Perdue had 16 points for PikeView, and Anyah Brown added 15 to go with 14 assists.
PikeView’s only lead of the first half was at 6-4 on a jumper by Perdue. It lasted mere moments before Clark tied the game for the third time. The game was almost 10 minutes old before the Panthers reached double digits on the scoreboard.
“Wyoming East is a legit team,” said PikeView head coach Tracy Raban. “We knew that. I think we were a little shell-shocked at first, how physical we were being allowed to play.”
After trailing 29-17 at intermission, PikeView scored 12 unanswered points in the middle of the third period. The game was tied again, 36-36, going into the final frame.
“We didn’t defend the ball very well,” Boninsegna said. “Sometimes we get that. We play a really good first half, and come out flat in the third. We’ve got to do better with that.”
Russell said, “I think this win opens our eyes, to see what we can do better ... .”
Raban said about her squad, “I think, once they settled into the game ... we let the game come to us, and we were able to chip away, chip away, and get back into it and make it a fight.”
The Panthers managed just two field goals in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors kept things out of reach with a 5-for-11 performance at the free throw line in the last three minutes.
Russell said that as she took the floor for the final quarter, “I just knew that we had to go out there and play with a lot of energy, and that we wanted it more than they did.”
Boninsegna said, “We didn’t come out and play our best. We got in early foul trouble and I think that affected our whole game.
“To gut it out in the end, and pull out a victory when we probably weren’t playing our best, should be a big confidence-builder for us.”
She said, “I think, down the stretch, we did a much better job. Kayley Bane and Hannah Blankenship went up and hit the boards really hard. ... We’d miss some shots and they’d go after it. I think that was a turning point for us ... .”
Raban said about her rebounders, “We know we’re pretty strong for our size. We’ve just got to get position, and we have to have those boards because we’ve got to (force) teams into one-and-done. We can’t give them second and third chances.”
The PikeView coach said that in the fourth quarter, “We just let it get out of our hand a little bit. We didn’t settle down on the offensive end of the floor, and take advantage of the easy baskets we had.
“We missed too many baskets inside, and a couple of breakdowns on the defensive end of the floor that let them get some easy baskets,” she said. “They converted on the easy ones, and we didn’t.”
The Warriors host Liberty on Monday and Oak Hill on Thursday. The Panthers travel today to play at Herbert Hoover High and will be at Summers County on Tuesday.
Raban said about playing the Huskies today, “It’s a regional opponent, a big matchup. It looks like it could possibly be maybe the top two teams in the region. (It’s) a big trip for us.”
At Gardner
WYOMING EAST (11-2)
Hannah Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Madison Clark 6 4-7 16, Kayley Bane 2 2-4 6, Colleen Lookabill 1 0-0 2, Cade Blackburn 3 0-2 7, Alivia Monroe 1 0-0 2, Abby Russell 6 2-3 16. Totals 20 8-16 51.
PIKEVIEW (10-6)
Hannah Harden 2 0-0 4, Brooke Craft 2 1-2 5, Hannah Perdue 7 2-3 16, Anyah Brown 1 12-13 15, Riley Meadows 2 0-2 4. Totals 14 15-20 44.
Wyoming East ...... 13 16 7 15 — 51
PikeView ..................6 11 19 8 — 44
3-point goals — WE 3 (Russell 2, Blackburn 1); PV 1 (Brown). Total fouls — WE 17; PV 16. Fouled out — none. JV game — PikeView won 23-18 (two quarters).
