EAST RIVER — It’s been an encouraging season for the Bluefield girls’ soccer program — and now it’s over.
“That’s it for us… we’re done,” said Lady Beavers head coach Tyler Bulson, whose team wrapped up the season with a winning record of 9-8-3. “Shady will play in the regional next week. We don’t know who their opponent will be, but it very likely will be Charleston Catholic.”
Shady Spring’s Audrey Henderson nailed her kick in the fifth frame of a tiebreaking penalty kick shootout to lift the second-seeded Lady Tigers to the Class A/AA, Region 3, Section 2 championship in Wednesday’s title match at East River Soccer Complex.
Bluefield’s Abby Matthews initiated scoring with a goal for the Lady Beavers. Shady got the equalizer on a free kick by Mallie Lawson, who locked the game up at 1-all for the remainder of regulation time.
Bluefield only had three seniors on the squad, auguring well for next year. But the disappointment of losing the sectional title in such a close match will sting for a while.
“It’s been frustrating at times, but we were pretty talented. It has been encouraging,” Bulson said.
