CHARLESTON — For the first time since 2013, the Princeton Tigers uniform was worn in a state tournament game. That is one of the few positives for Princeton from Tuesday afternoon’s Class AAAA first round girls tournament game.
The second-seeded Mohigans of Morgantown High led for 31 of the 32 minutes of action and turned back the Tigers 58-21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to end Princeton’s Cinderella run to the state level.
Princeton (11-15) was ranked seventh in the field after nipping George Washington High, 36-34, for a regional championship last week. The Mohicans (21-5) had won 13 of their previous 14 games.
The Tigers shot just 15.8% from the field against a swarming Morgantown defense, and committed 23 turnovers. Princeton scored no more than six points in a quarter on Tuesday.
“They took us out of what we wanted to do on the offensive end,” said Princeton head coach Matt Smith. He said Morgantown “earned it (the win). They just brought pressure, one through five.”
“We’ll give them all the credit, because they deserve it.”
“Their pressure was as good, if not better, on-ball pressure than we’ve seen all year. It sped us up a lot, and really kept us from getting to where we needed to be, to be successful — which was the back side (of the court) once we got things moving.”
“They did an excellent job of taking that away from us.”
Doug Goodwin, in his first year as head coach at Morgantown, credited Princeton for its “hustle,” describing the Tigers as “a scrappy group of young ladies.”
“Those ladies have nothing to hang their head about,” he said.
Morgantown raced out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed in the contest. Princeton made three of their 20 field-goal tries in the first half, though the Tigers won the rebounding stat 22 to 8 in the first two periods. At the break, the Mohigans led 26-10.
“I thought we got out to a good start today,” Goodwin said.
Moving forward, he said, “We’ve got to be more attentive where the ball’s coming off the rim, at times. (We need to) make sure we’re boxing out. We’ve got to go get the ball.”
Morgantown’s 6-foot junior forward Lily Jackson scored 12 of her game-high 18 points before halftime.
“I went into the game knowing that I had to be aggressive, and just attack the rim. That’s what I did, early on,” Jackson said.
“Once you see the first couple of shots going in, and see how it’s working, (you think) if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. So keep going, (and) eventually, my team started doing the same thing, and that’s when it picked up for all of us.”
Jackson also had five rebounds and two of her team’s eight shot blocks.
Smith said Jordan is “a dominant basketball player who can play all facets of the game.”
Kate Hawkins had six of Morgantown’s 17 steals, and Abby Smith came off the bench for 10 points.
Senior Kylie Conner led Princeton with seven points, two assists, four rebounds and one steal. Maddie Stull, a junior, had six points and nine of the Tigers’ 33 rebounds. Reagan Southers and Autumn Bane each had four rebounds.
Smith said he was proud of his “entire group” of players.
“There weren’t a whole lot of people, outside of our locker room, who thought we would even get here,” he said. “They (his players) never gave up, and they believed that, the entire season, and they’re the reason we made it here.
“I’m very proud of them, and I love each and every one of them.”
Conner said, “I truly thought we were going to get here at the beginning of the year, and it’s been a blessing playing with my friends. I’ve made really good friendships through basketball.”
Stull said, “It’s been a crazy season, many ups, many downs. I’m truly thankful to be here with these people, with my team.”
Kalyn Davis said she was grateful for the loud Princeton cheering section, many of whom showed up wearing hard hats and yellow vests.
“I’m so glad they got to come today and experience this with us,” she said.
The Mohigans advance to Thursday’s semifinal against the Spring Valley Timberwolves, who defeated Woodrow Wilson 59-47 on Tuesday morning. The Class AAAA championship is scheduled to tip off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
At Charleston Coliseum
PRINCETON (11-15)
Kylie Conner 1 4-4 7, Maddie Stull 3 0-0 6, Autumn Bane 0 2-2 2, Kalyn Davis 1 0-0 2, Makalee Wright 1 0-0 2, Reagan Southers 0 1-2 1, Loren Burner 0 1-2 1, Asia Collins 0 0-0 0, Abby Wood 0 0-0 0, Carley Hurt 0 0-0 0, Chloe Clendenin 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 8-10 21.
MORGANTOWN (21-5)
Sofia Wassick 2 1-1 6, Mia Henkins 2 0-0 6, Lindsay Bechtel 2 0-0 5, Kate Hawkins 2 0-2 6, Lily Jordan 7 4-4 18, Makayla Chipps 2 1-2 5, Abby Smith 4 0-0 10, Paige Smith 1 0-0 2, Emma Howell 0 0-0 0, Kylie Anderson 0 0-0 0, Revaya Sweeney 0 0-4 0. Totals 22 6-13 58.
Princeton …………. 4 6 5 6 — 21
Morgantown ……… 9 17 17 15 — 58
3-point goals: PSHS 1 (Conner); MHS 8 (Wassick 1, Henkins 2, Bechtel 1, Hawkins 2, A. Smith 2). Total fouls: PSHS 10, MHS 14. Fouled out: none.
