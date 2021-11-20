COAL CITY — Trailing 8-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, Independence scored the game’s final 16 points to avoid the upset and beat No. 10 seed Roane County 22-8 in a WVSSAC Class AA quarterfinal game Friday night in Coal City.
After forcing a turnover on downs with just under nine minutes left, the Patriots’ quick-strike offense finally found a rhythm as quarterback Logan Phalin connected with Judah Price on a 66-yard touchdown pass to stake the hosts to a 14-8 advantage.
An interception on the next Roane drive, courtesy of Cyrus Goodson, led to a 56-yard scoring run by Atticus Goodson to cement the game with 6:30 remaining. Atticus, the elder Goodson, finished the game with 148 yards rushing on 18 carries to pace the Patriots.
Roane County’s potent rushing attack was held to just 72 yards on 47 carries. Skylar Delk scored the visitor’s lone touchdown from a yard out just 11 seconds into the second quarter.
The Patriots advance to next week’s Class AA semifinal where they’ll host Bluefield.
Fairmont Senior 33,
Robert C. Byrd 28
CLARKSBURG — No. 16 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd in an instant classic Class AA quarterfinal in Clarksburg.
The Polar Bears blew a 21-0 halftime lead, and the Flying Eagles looked to have pulled off a stunner when Nick George dove in for a two-point conversion to make it 28-27 RCB with 1:31 to play. But on the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Ours ducked and dodged his way down the left sideline before breaking free and heading to the house for a 97-yard score.
It was the second dramatic road victory in as many weeks for defending champion Fairmont Senior, which eliminated top seed Herbert Hoover last Saturday with a late, game-winning safety. Quarterback Dom Stingo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score Friday for the Polar Bears.
The Eagles complete their season at 7-4. The game marked the end of the career of record-breaking running back Jeremiah King, who was held to 39 yards rushing in the loss.
Class A
No. 6 Williamstown 44
No. 3 East Hardy 24
Maxwell Molessa pierced the Cougars for 321 yards with a ground assault including a pair of runs of over 65 yards for touchdowns as No. 6 Williamstown dominated No. 3 East Hardy 44-24 in the state quarterfinal victory in Baker.
Molessa garnered four touchdowns, while carrying the ball 16 times for 321 yards to lead the Yellowjackets.
Williamstown’s Rickie Allen netted 22 carries for 109 yards with two touchdowns.
Molessa accompanied three other Williamstown players in notching interceptions as the Yellowjackets secondary gave East Hardy fits all night (Colt Hesson, Lynken Joy, Louis Goodnow).
East Hardy’s leading receiver was Dawson Price with eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Damian Iman led the Cougars on the ground with nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
East Hardy opened the game with a one yard touchdown run by Damian Iman at the 7:20 mark, but missed the extra point.
Williamstown answered with a one yard run by Rickie Allen and Isaac Joy added the extra point for the 7-6 edge.
Joy recorded a 22-yard field goal to give the Yellowjackets a 10-6 lead with seven minutes left in the second quarter.
After the Cougars had a bad snap on a punt deep in their own territory, Molessa scored on an eight yard keeper and Joy’s kick provided a 17-6 advantage at the 1:48 mark.
East Hardy’s Noah Lang made a 10-yard touchdown catch leaping backwards with 15 seconds remaining in the first half with the conversion failing for a 17-12 score at the break.
Williamstown struck gold to start the second half as Molessa scored on a 65-yard touchdown run at 11:38 and Joy’s kick was added for a 24-12 lead.
East Hardy’s Dawson Price made a 39-yard touchdown catch to close the gap to 24-18 at the 8:30 mark.
Early in the fourth quarter, Molessa ignited for an 86-yard touchdown run to give the Yellowjackets a 37-18 advantage.
Williamstown added one more touchdown with 6:09 left on a three yard carry by Allen, 44-18.
Iman collected a 14-yard touchdown run for the last Cougars score with 2:51 left for the final score of 44-25.
Williamstown advances to the state semifinals.
Class AAA
Huntington 29
George Washingtn 13
Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow ran for a pair of touchdowns and freshman Zah Zah Jackson made several impact plays in the second half as the top-seeded and unbeaten Highlanders held off the No. 9 seed Patriots (8-4).
Huntington led 12-7 at halftime on a Lochow TD, a safety and the first of two field goals by Jonny Aya-Ay.
Jackson, who didn’t touch the ball on offense in the first half, wound up as Huntington’s top rusher with 82 yards on five carries. He also had two kickoff returns for 60 yards and intercepted a pass on defense at his own 32 with his team holding a 22-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
Huntington (12-0) moves on to play Cabell Midland (11-1) in the semifinals.
Abe Fenwick completed 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards for GW, hitting Taran Fitzpatrick with TD tosses of 7 and 74 yards.
