ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t long after Texas arrived for the relocated Maui Invitational that coach Shaka Smart pointed out the banners hanging above the court to recognize the tournament’s past champions.
“We said: ‘There’s no Texas on these banners,’” Smart said.
There will be now, thanks to Matt Coleman III’s clock-beating shot and a defensive effort that carried the 17th-ranked Longhorns to their first title.
Coleman hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help Texas beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 in Wednesday’s final, capping a wild finish that saw the Longhorns regroup after blowing a 16-point lead and falling behind late.
Coleman finished with 22 points and was the most valuable player for the Longhorns (4-0), securing the program’s first Maui title in their fifth appearance.
The senior led the offense all day long, making 9 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers. And he was ready for his clutch moment, saying he even smirked during the preceding timeout with a single thought: “I was just made for times like this.”
Coleman dribbled down the clock against UNC’s RJ Davis and made his move. The lefty drove to the foul line, and then sprung back to launch a soft jumper over Davis’ outstretched arm from near the right elbow.
The ball bounced the rim, then the backboard, then through the net.
Penn State 72, VCU 69
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points, Myles Dread made a 3 at the buzzer, and Penn State beat VCU 72-69 on Wednesday night.
Dread was scoreless and 0 for 4 from the field, all 3-point shots, before he took a pass from Jamari Wheeler and drained the winner from the right wing over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-9 — with a 7-4 wingspan — Hason Ward as time expired.
Sam Sessoms added 17 points for Penn State (2-0).
Levi Stockard III led VCU (2-2) with 13 points and Nah’Shon Hyland scored 11.
Interim coach Jim Ferry took the reigns at Penn State in October after Pat Chambers abruptly resigned following an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct. Ferry joined the Penn State staff in 2017.
following a five-year stint as head coach at Duquesne, where he was 60-97.
VCU starter KeShawn Curry left the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury and did not return.
