BLUEFIELD — For the second year in a row, a difficult season start had a lot of people thinking near the midpoint that the Bluefield high school football team might not be playoff material.
For the second year in a row, the Beavers defied everyone else’s expectations while holding true to their own.
No. 15 Bluefield (5-5) begins the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs on the road tonight, taking on No. 2 Independence (9-0) at Coal City. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’re very happy to be in the playoffs. We play such a tough, competitive schedule and some years you have experience and some you don’t. This year’s team was inexperienced in some of the positions we had and I think they’ve responded,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
“It doesn’t really matter where you’re in the playoffs — whether No. 1 or No. 16. At least you’re in and have a chance to keep going and win a state championship. We’re proud of our players, proud of our coaching staff and just happy to be in this situation,” Simon said.
The Patriots ended Bluefield’s 2021 Cinderella playoff bid in a 34-20 state semifinal victory that sent Independence to its first championship game appearance at Wheeling Island Stadium. More recently, in this year’s regular season meeting at Coal City, Indy won 44-16 in a contest that ended most egregiously.
The shared responsibilities for the game-ending pugilistics have since been acknowledge by both Patriots head coach John Lilly and Bluefield’s Simon. Mutually cognizant of the statewide interest in this rematch, both want that incident in the rear view and neither want it repeated.
Be that as it may, the frustration and embarrassment from Bluefield’s point of view may have served as the primary catalyst for the Beavers’ remarkable turnaround — winning four straight to slip into the postseason once again.
“I think we have a good team and I knew at that point it was either ‘Get it together or finish up with a terrible year.’ Our players chose to finish up with a heck of an ending, like we did,” said Simon, whose team took an open date following its season-ending 44-24 win over then-unbeaten Ridgeview, Va.
“I’m glad we finished up the regular season like we did and that past stuff, I don’t think much about it. I try to improve off of stuff we’ve had in the past — and move on.” he said.
While multiple Beavers players have stepped up during Bluefield’s subsequent transformation, the poster boy for the turnaround is probably quarterback Caleb Fuller, who has made his lone season as starting signal caller quite a memorable one.
Fuller has completed 115 of 191 passing attempts for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns while allowing only five interceptions. He has rushed for 358 yards and 10 touchdowns leading the collective effort to fill the void left when Division I prospect Amir Hairston’s junior season at running back was lost to an injury.
“He’s done a heck of a job. He’s just an athlete who can play all sports — baseball, basketball and football. He’s good at all three. He knows how to enjoy his high school years. To me, if you can play them all — play them all,” said Simon. “I am very pleased with his performance and how he has improved from the beginning of the year until now. He’s just a competitor within himself. He wants to do well and he keeps working to get better,” Simon said.
Fuller’s disciplined commitment has not been limited to himself. RJ Hairston (33 catches, 664 yards, 6 touchdowns) has answered the call on the routes. Likewise for Brayden Fong (36-531, 3 TDs), Sencere Fields (26-348, 6 TDs) and several other young playmakers.
Overall execution in the offensive line has noticeably improved, which has been a huge help to both Fuller and running back Gerrard Wade (96-547, 7 TDs).
Like Fuller, most of these same players have also stepped up big-time on the defensive side of the football. Fortuitous that is, given the locomotive the Beavers will be looking to slow down tonight.
Behind a formidable offensive front, running back Judah Price has scored a state record 300 regular season points for the Patriots over nine games. He has rushed for 1,308 of Indy’s 3,189 total rushing yards, scoring 33 touchdowns and punching in 33 2-point conversion runs.
Indy can also throw the football, with quarterback Trey Bowers having passed for 1,308 yards and 10 touchowns. He has also rushed for 623 yards and 10 TDs. His top target on the routes has been Cyrus Goodson — another notable multi-sport standout — who leads Independence receivers with 26 catches for 619 yards and five TDs.
“They do a nice job up front. They’re physical. They do a good job of blocking for everybody. The running back, Price has done a heck of a job and you’ve got your quarterback, Bowers. He’s no slouch, either. He does a nice job of running when he needs to and throwing the ball,” Simon said.
“They’re really a heck of a football team.”
