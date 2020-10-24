WELCH — The Tolsia Rebels took advantage of a short field on three of its four touchdowns en route to a 28-12 victory over Mount View at New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Friday night.
The Rebels, who were ranked No. 13 among West Virginia Class A football teams in this week’s WVSSAC rankings, were gifted fabulous field position for their first two scoring drives of the night — both of which were achieved with a single snap from scrimmage.
A Golden Knights fumble recovered by the Rebels at the Mount View 34-yard line set the stage for Tanner Copley’s 34-yard touchdown run that initiated scoring with 10:12 remaining in the first quarter.
John Wilson’s 2-point conversion run put the Rebels ahead 8-0.
Mount View responded with 6:43 remaining on the first quarter clock, getting a 6-yard run from Justin Haggerty to cut the lead to 8-6.
The subsequent 2-point conversion run failed.
Tolsia (4-2) got what turned out to be the permanent go-ahead with 5:04 remaining in the first half when Gavin Meadows took the ball across from the 8-yard line. Jesse Muncy’s conversion pass to Copley put the Rebels ahead 16-6.
The visitor found the end zone again before the first half expired, getting a 3-yard scoring run from Wilson. The following conversion run failed, leaving Tolsia leading 22-6 headed into intermission.
Both teams battled to a defensive stalemate in the third quarter.
Tolsia was the first to emerge from the deadlock with 13-yard scoring run with 3:57 remaining to play. The following 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Mount View (2-5) finally ended its stretch of two consecutive scoreless quarters, getting a 44-yard scoring run by Tony Bailey with 2:05 remaining in the game. The Knights’ conversion attempt failed, leaving Tolsia in possession of its 16-point winning margin for good and all.
Mount View is slated to play Westside next week in a match-up that is severely in doubt due to the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases throughout West Virginia
Tolsia is slated to host Phelps, Ky. in a game that is also in doubt.
At New Vic Nystrom Stadium
Tolsia 28, Mount View 12
Tolsia................8 14 0 6 — 28
Mount View......6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
T— Tanner Copley 34 run (John Wilson run) 10:12
MV — Justin Haggerty 6 run (run failed) 6:43
Second Quarter
T— Gavin Meadows 8 run (Copley pass from Jesse Muncy), 5:04 , 16-6
T- Wilson 3 run (run failed) 1:17
Fourth Quarter
T- Copley 13 run (run failed) 3:57
MV- Tony Bailey 44 run (run failed), 2:05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.