LINDSIDE — The James Monroe football team remains undefeated.
The 11th-ranked Mavericks shut down No. 6 Greenbrier West in a battle of Class A unbeatens at H.E. Comer Sports Complex on Friday night, 27-0.
Cavaliers stud running back Ty Nickell rushed for 141 yards on 23 carries but was succesfully kept out of the end zone by the Mavericks, who recovered a fumble to end West’s first possession of the game and converted the possession into a quick score.
Braydie Carr initiated scoring with a 2-yard touchdown crash with 8:40 on the first quarter clock. Owen Jackson’s kick gave JM the 7-0 lead.
The Mavericks (6-0) struck paydirt again at 5:54 in the second quarter when Layton Dowdy hit Eli Allen with a 6-yard touchdown pass. Jackson’s kick made it 14-0.
Jackson’s leg featured in the Mavs’ last score of the first half, his 26-yard field goal with 2:52 showing on the second quarter clock sending the home team to intermission leading 17-0.
After the Cavs and the Mavs fought to a third-quarter defensive stalemate, Cooper Ridgeway added a a 2-yard touchdown run at 8:46 in the fourth quarter, followed by Jackson’s kick. With 3:28 remaining in the game, Jackson hit his second field goal of the night: a 21-yarder.
Dowdy completed 5 of 11 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown. Chaz Boggs had two catches for 146 yards and Allen had two catches for 24 yards. Nick Pitzer had a four-yard reception.
Ridgeway led the Mavs rushing attack with 17 carries for 135 yards.
Defensive standouts included Ridgeway, who had 10 tackles, including one for a loss. Allen had eight tackles, including one for a loss, also deflecting a pass and collecting a pair of interceptions, one returned for 21 yards.
Grainger Gore had seven tackles, Jacob Hall had 11 tackles, including two for loss and Ashton Evans and Jacob Proffitt had eight tackles apiece and Carr had also had four tackles.
