PRINCETON — Two playoff-bound Class AAA football programs battled tooth and nail on Friday night at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium in an intriguing clash of offensive styles that ultimately came down to the very end.
It was the Princeton Tigers’ chance, in their regular-season finale, to upset the top-ranked Patriots of Parkersburg South. By doing so, eighth-rated Princeton would vault further into the top half of the Class AAA playoff bracket and ensure a home game next week.
The Patriots used three touchdowns in the third quarter to separate themselves from the Tigers and hold on for a 49-41 victory at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium, likely forcing Princeton into a road playoff game to start the postseason.
The game also ended with senior quarterback Grant Cochran limping badly on his right leg, and Dominick Collins and Brad Mossor injured in the final minutes.
The dangerous spread offense of Parkersburg South was on the field for only one series in the first quarter, but in that one minute and 14 seconds the Patriots drew the first score of the game, on a 17-yard run by Gage Wright.
The Tigers controlled the ball for almost the next eight minutes, tying the contest on a one-yard lunge across the goal line by Mossor. Senior back Brodee Rice had 10 carries in the long drive.
Princeton took a 21-7 advantage in the second period, aided by a Patriots fake punt play call. The Tigers’ Michael Digiacomo tackled quarterback Robert Shockey for no gain on fourth down to turn the ball over.
The home team immediately capitalized as Cochran passed to Collins out of the slot for a 22-yard scoring play.
But the Patriots tied it up 17-17 at intermission, on a 28-yard run by Wright and a pass fro Shockey to Dylan Fleak with 10.6 seconds on the clock.
Parkersburg South reached the goal line on both of its initial possessions of the third period, and the Tigers never caught up.
Rice ended a 61-yard march with a one-yard run that closed the gap to 35-28 after Casey Geso’s point-after kick, but South scored on their next snap from scrimmage.
The teams traded touchdowns from there, with Cochran mediating both of Princeton’s fourth-quarter scores, first on an 8-yard draw play, and then on a 58-yard touchdown toss to Collins with 1:29 on the clock.
Mossor soon intercepted Shockey and returned the ball 16 yards to give the Tigers one more chance to make up the eight-point difference. In six plays, Princeton could not traverse those 43 yards and the Patriots’ mascot set off his rifle to punctuate the game’s end.
Rice ended with 130 yards on 26 tough carries. Cochran completed 16 of 32 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. With 116 receiving yards on Friday, Collins broke Ethan Parsons’ Princeton record for receiving yards in a season.
Wright ran 15 times for 138 yards and went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Shockey passed for 112 yards and ran for 97.
The teams’ playing dates for next weekend have not yet been determined.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Parkersburg South ……. 7 14 21 7 — 49
Princeton ………………. 7 14 7 13 — 41
First Quarter
Pburg S — Gage Wright 17 run (Miciah Jones kick), 8:27
Princeton — Brad Mossor 1 run (Casey Geso kick), 0:53.9
Second Quarter
Princeton— Brodee Rice 28 pass from Grant Cochran (Geso kick), 8:51
Princeton— Dominick Collins 22 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 7:13
Pburg S — Wright 28 run (Jones kick), 3:14
Pburg S — Dylan Fleak 9 pass from Robert Shockey (Jones kick), 0:10.6
Third Quarter
Pburg S — Wright 36 run (Jones kick), 10:58
Pburg S — Wright 16 run (Jones kick), 6:03
Princeton— Rice 1 run (Geso kick), 1:52
Pburg S — Cyrus Traugh 35 pass from Shockey (Jones kick), 1:43
Fourth Quarter
Princeton— Cochran 8 run (kick wide right), 6:08
Pburg S — Shockey 9 run (Jones kick), 2:24
Princeton — Collins 58 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 1:29
