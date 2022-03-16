CHARLESTON — The James Monroe boys basketball team made it’s return to state tournament play look almost easy in a 83-46 victory over Madonna on Tuesday night’s opener at the Charleston Coliseum.
Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage has cautioned his players not to consider anything to be that ‘easy’ from here on out.
Today the top-seeded Mavericks (26-0) will face fourth-seeded Huntington St. Joseph’s (19-7) in a 7:15 p.m. Class A state semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum. The Irish defeated Cameron 71-62 in Wednesday’s Class A boys quarterfinal nightcap.
The Mavs coaching staff and players have given St. Joseph’s a good looking over in preparation for tonight’s game.
“We spent most of the night last night looking at them,” said Coach Sauvage. “I think they play similar to us. They like to get up and down the floor. I think it’s going to be a fun matchup for both teams. Both like to go man-to-man a lot and, of course, when we get the ball we like to push it. I think it’s going to be a fun game, both ways.”
The Irish by no means had an easy go in their Wednesday opener, facing a daunting challenge from a Dragons squad that seriously out-sized them in the post. Trevor Beresford, a 6-foot-8 post, scored 17 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while trying to help his team avoid early ouster. His teammate, 6-4 post Lance Hartley, scored 18 points while rounding up 11 rebounds.
Cameron out-rebounded St. Joseph’s as a team, 49-37. While the antics of the ill-fated Dragons’ two towers captivated the imagination of many informed observers at the Coliseum, the manner in which the Irish valued possessions — turning the ball over seven times to the Cameron’s 15 turnovers — may have been a clue to the bigger team’s demise.
Jessee Muncy and Zavion Johnson led the Irish in scoring with 19 points apiece. Caden Ehirim added 17 points and Jax Fortney hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
While James Monroe doesn’t boast a big man as big as Beresford, the Mavericks’ have good size overall. Scoring leader Shad Sauvage is average height for a shooting guard, but point guard Eli Allen is 6-3, Josh Burks is 6-1 and Cameron Thomas is 6-5, for example. But since a height advantage didn’t ultimately do Cameron much good in the long run, that’s not a tale of the tape Coach Sauvage intends to put too much stock in.
“Most teams we match up with, we’re going to have a little bit of length advantage on them ... For the most part, I think the up and down pace hurt [Madonna] last night. We were able to push the ball and it wore them out and they just weren’t able to recover from it,” said Coach Sauvage.
“I told them yesterday that these are good teams up here, expect [Madonna] to make a run back. Of course, they didn’t, so thank goodness on our part,” Coach Sauvage said. “Our boys are always looking for a fight. They love the competition side of it and love a good game, so hopefully that’s what it’s going to be,” he said.
The Mavericks’ state tournament journey after so long an absence from that level of play has been an uplifting storyline for Monroe County high school sports fans, who were particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since the initial outbreak in the spring of 2020. A huge contingent of supporters attended Tuesday’s opener and Coach Sauvage expects it to be no different tonight.
“They brought up three buses of students and just the community itself ... we had fans on both sides of the arena. I don’t know how many we had. I couldn’t guess at that number, but it was a lot,” said Sauvage, who played his high school basketball at Peterstown prior to consolidation.
“The players are focused on the game as they should be. But to me as a coach ... when you walk out and see the community support that’s behind a team like that, that’s the part I enjoy the most. Just seeing our community come together for this,” he said.
