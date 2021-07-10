Local golf

PETERSTOWN — Randy Nicewonder of Peterstown shot a hole-in-one at Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown, on Friday.

Nicewonder made the 131-yard shot from the gold tees using a 9-iron.

Witnessing the feat was Martin Benedum of Bluefield, Johnny Bradley of Lindside and Keith Bowling of Peterstown.

Westfall, Harshbarger

 ace separately at Elks Course

PRINCETON — Two holes-in-one were recorded by the Princeton Elks Golf Course over the last two weeks.

On Monday, June 28, David Westfall aced Hole No. 5. On Wednesday, July 7, Jeff Harshbarger aced Hole No. 3.

Westfall made his 124-yard shot with a 7 wood. Witnessing the feat were Ben Gay, Joe Kowaleski and Michael Truman. 

Harshbarger made his 135-yard shot with a pitching wedge. The feat was witnessed by Mickey Sylvester and Cotton Self. 

