MORGANTOWN — Kari Niblack and Kysre Gondrezick led the West Virginia University women to a 65-56 Big 12 Conference win over visiting Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum, on Wednesday night.
Niblack poured in 23 points for the Mountaineers (11-2, 5-2 Big 12), also collecting three rebounds and swatting away three KSU shot attempts. Gondrezick was close behind with 22 points, corralling four rebounds and handing out four assists. She went 11-for-22 at the free throw line.
Esmery Martinez added 11 points and eight rebounds to the effort, while Madisen Smith distributed five assists.
Ayoka Lee scored 16 points for Kansas State (5-5, 0-3), rounding up 12 rebounds. Christianna Carr scored 15 points.
The West Virginia women will return to action next Wednesday, traveling to Lubbock, Texas for a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech.
