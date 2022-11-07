In this photo provided by Grace Vine, Beau Welling stands with PGA of America's championship trophies on Oct. 18, 2019, ahead of a preview event for the new PGA facility in Frisco, Texas. Welling is the golf course architect responsible for PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch West course. Like many late-to-the-game Americans, Beau Welling got hooked on the sport of curling after seeing the shouting and sweeping and clattering stones while watching the Olympics on television. (Beau Welling Design photo via AP)