PRINCETON — Keith Taylor looks right at home amid football players at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium alongside Tiger Drive.
There’s a good reason.
“I grew up in Lilly Grove,” the new boss of the Tigers’ football program said on Tuesday. “Princeton’s always been true to my heart. I’m a Princeton guy. I bleed blue. I say that all the time.”
Formerly an assistant coach for Chris Pedigo — and for Wes Eddy before that, and for the middle school in between — Taylor is clearly relishing his shot at head coach of the Princeton varsity after a decade-long incubation period.
That culminated this offseason when Pedigo resigned as football coach after taking the team to postseason playoff appearances.
This spring and summer has been “kind of like business as usual,” Taylor said. “Coach Pedigo has done such a great job. He left me a great group of guys; we’ve got a great staff. So we were just able to hit the ground running, like nothing had really changed – other than the title.”
Practice began early Monday morning, with the primary early goals being “to make sure that we get our guys in the right place, (that) we get our guys in shape,” Taylor said.
“We make sure that we hang our hat on being a physical football team. That’s what we’re pretty much working on now.” With a hint of a smile, he added, “We’re anxious to get the pads on, Saturday.”
That being said, he made it clear that a high school football team does not wait until August to get ready for the upcoming season.
“For the most part, during the summer, we had anywhere between 30 to 45 guys. We’ve got about 52 now,” he said. “Most of our guys have been here all summer.
“They’ve been working their tails off since pretty much January. Second week of January, we started lifting … pretty much been grinding since March.”
He took obvious pride on Tuesday in cataloguing the results of those efforts.
“I think we’ve got athletes, all over the field,” he said.
“I think we’re going to have one of the best offensive lines that we’ve ever had.”
This time around, he will not have all-state quarterback Grant Cochran launching the ball downfield, since the gifted athlete is now settling in at Morgantown as a WVU freshman. Gone also are last autumn’s standouts like Casey Geso, Davon Edwards and Brodee Rice.
Taylor said, “Obviously, it’s going to be hard to replace those guys that were three-year starters, and set state records, and things of that nature.
“But this team’s hungry. … This team, they’re starting to believe that things are bigger than themselves. They’re starting to become selfless. And that’s what we’re trying to teach our guys. We want them to think about the team before they do themselves.
“Our motto this year is, ‘Team is greater than me,’ and these kids have really bought into it, thus far.”
He said, “Offensively, we want to be able to put our best playmakers in space. We’ve got Dom Collins, he’s one of the fastest players in the state of West Virginia – and that (includes) college kids, as well. We want to get him the ball.”
At quarterback, sophomores Bradley Mosser and Chance Barker are “battling it out” for the starting nod, Taylor said. “They both can run, they both can throw. We’ve got a strong offensive line, so we think we’re going to be able to run the football as well as to throw the football.”
“Defensively, we’re probably the most athletic team we’ve ever had. We have a bunch of skill guys who will come downhill and hit you. So, defensively, we’re going to bring a lot of pressure. We’re going to really pin our ears back, and try to make it difficult for the quarterback to stand back there and get comfortable.”
Taylor, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator under Eddy back in 2014, was looking forward to having Davon Marion, a bright and dedicated young defensive guru, back on his Princeton coaching staff. But Marion has taken the head coaching job at Oak Hill High School.
“Good luck to him,” Taylor said. “He did a good job for us; he’ll do a good job up there.”
Marion’s replacement is the junior varsity defensive coordinator for several years, Eric McClanahan. Jason Belcher and Ryan Hughes are helping out, as is Princeton alumnus Jordan Jones, working with the defensive secondary.
Taylor said, “I tell everyone we’ve got the best staff in the state of West Virginia. We’ve got multiple guys that played college football on a high level. We’ve got a guy that played at WVU, we’ve got a guy that played at Virginia Tech. Our offensive coordinator played at Glenville State. I played at Emory & Henry.”
“We’ve got a very knowledgeable staff,” he summarized. “We’ve been together for many years.”
The new top Tiger said he wants his players to represent their school well – not only between the fences of Hunnicutt Stadium.
“I want to put a product on the field that the community’s proud of,” he said. “And that’s not just winning games. I want our community to see our kids out in the community, doing the right thing (and) being productive citizens out here.”
“I just think that when the community can take pride in a football team, it just makes everything better,” he said.
w“It just uplifts the entire community.”
The season begins Aug. 25 at Lincoln County High School, with the first home game on Sept. 1 against old rival Bluefield.
