BLUEFIELD, Va. — When Virginia High head football coach Derrick Patterson left Holston to take over the reins of the Bearcats this season, in the back of many local minds high expectations may have been tempered by the fits and starts the Bristol, Va. program has experienced under various coaching regimes.
So far, Patterson appears to way ahead of the curve. Not only is the foundation he laid at Damascus continuing to bear fruit (Holston is currently the top-ranked football team in Region 1C), Patterson’s first season at Virginia High is already shaking the tree.
Virginia High (5-0) — which today is the second-ranked team in Region 2D — will face top-ranked Graham (5-0) at Mitchell Stadium tonight in a Southwest District showdown of unbeatens. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They’re very athletic,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer. “Coach Patterson has done a very good job with them. In the past they’ve been athletic as well, so I think he’s done some good things. This is a fresh beginning for those guys and they’re responding well.
En route to this point in the season, Virginia High has gone through Tazewell (37-14), John Battle (63-0), Patrick Henry (66-40) and Spotswood (49-35). Tonight’s game will be the second game the Bearcats have played this week following Monday’s 63-30 win over Honaker.
Skill stars Ajaani Delaney and Stevie Thomas put on an impressive show — particularly Delaney, who had a 53-yard punt return for a score, a 22-yard scoring reception, a 60-yard fumble return on the defensive side of the football and an 85-yard scoring run from scrimmage that allowed him to finish with 117 yards rushing on two carries.
Thomas rushed 10 times for 122 yards, scoring on runs of 1, 46, 13 and 1 yards. He also connected with Delaney on the TD toss.
“They’ve got a good quarterback who throws the ball really well. Stevie Thomas is still there at running back and there are other good pieces around,” Palmer said.
“They’re playing really hard right now. It’s going to be tough challenge for us.”
The G-Men are fresh off a 31-6 win over arch-rival Bluefield in last Friday’s rescheduled Beaver-Graham game at Mitchell Stadium.
The Beavers, who also field a talented aggregate of athletes, debuted in black “Jordan” uniforms trimmed with traditional school colors — an honorific bestowed upon Bluefield, which was the first school in West Virginia to be issued the uniforms by Nike.
The talent matchup between the G-Men and Beavers looked intriguing in the run-up to last week’s game. Palmer insists the pre-game analysis was very straightforward.
“Our game plan was simple … we wanted to hit them so hard the ‘Jumpman’ patch would jump right off their jerseys and run for the nearest exit,” quipped Palmer.
“We wanted to make that game as physical as possible. I thought we dominated the game at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It was just an old-school style football game,” he said.
Graham quarterback Zach Blevins has thus far rushed for 562 yards and seven touchdowns, passing for nearly 400 yards and eight scoring strikes. Ty’Drez Clements has rushed for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has rushed for 123 yards and a TD while gathering in 222 receiving yards and five scoring catches. Watkins 133 receiving yards with three TD receptions.
There is no shortage of gifted athletes at Graham, along with a smart coaching staff that can can creatively deploy them. But getting back to the traditional basics of the style of G-Men football Palmer used to play has been a point of emphasis.
“Like I said … old-school football. I feel like there are other things we can do as well. But this is what’s been working and we just stuck with what was effective,” Palmer said.
