RICHLANDS, Va. — Success at the district, region and state level has been part of the Richlands High girls soccer team the last five years but this year the focus was on rebuilding to return to that success.
The Blue Tornado had a new coach in Abbey Kitts and were looking to replace nine players who graduated.
“It was definitely going to be a rebuilding year this year, but it was exciting,” said Kitts, who took the program reins this season after veteran coach LaRhonda Lindsey retired.
Previously a star goalkeeper at Tazewell High and King University, Kitts was preparing for her first games in charge when the season was suspended and then canceled.
The focus of the early-season practices for Kitts was conditioning and getting everyone on the same page with the majority of the roster freshmen and sophomores.
“We did a ton of conditioning, we talked, we had everything all ready and then we never got to press go,” Kitts said.
There is still a slimmer of hope that an abbreviated season could be played over summer.
Looking back at the early-season practices Kitts would have done them differently if she knew that they would not be able to play any games.
“If I would have known that we were going into COVID-19 I would of made us scrimmage and just played and had as much fun as we possibly could but we were buckling down working on a rebuild,” Kitts said.
Lindsey was instrumental in bringing consistent success to the program and Kitts was not planning on overhauling the program.
“It was good to put my own spin but I had been around the program and been with LaRhonda and you don’t fix something that’s not broken,” Kitts said.
There were some changes planned as the team had different strengths than it has in the past years with only one senior who was in her first year playing and a handful of juniors.
“I told them we weren’t necessarily going to play the same style but we were going to make sure that we played to the best of what we were given,” Kitts said.
Success in the Southwest District in past years for teams has been on players dominating games individually but with such a young team Richlands was focused on playing as a team.
“Especially in the Southwest District you’ll have that one key player that you can usually count on to get a goal but the way that I was seeing it was going to be a full-on team effort to get a goal,” Kitts said.
Junior Addie Hurst returned in goal while Jenna Plumlee was going to be a key midfielder for the Blue Tornado. The defense was anchored by Victoria Smith while a variety of players were going to get on the scoresheet.
Kitts saw the amount of work they were putting into the start of the season which was heavy on conditioning and wanted the players to see the end result of all that hard work.
“I wanted them to get to see the reward of the work that they did put in prior to the beginning of the season with conditioning and it’s wfrustrating when they can’t see what their hard work did,” Kitts said.
Although the teams focus was on conditioning the team also got in a good amount of practices and there was improvement which would have been even more highlighted once games began.
“Getting the game experience, you can practice as much as you want to but until you get that in-game experience it’s really hard to replicate it,” Kitts said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.