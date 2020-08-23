BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School’s football team has relied on the rushing attack to lead it to three consecutive state championship football games.
Could this be the year that the passing attack is the phase of the game that gets the Beavers to Wheeling?
Bluefield graduated All-State running back JJ Davis, now at Marshall, who wouldn’t be easy for anyone to replace. However, the Beavers still veteran quarterback Carson Deeb and a flock of the most talented receivers in the state.
Deeb returns after throwing for 2,835 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first year under center. The senior also completed 66.7 percent of his passes and only had seven picked off in 14 games.
“He’s definitely more familiar with our offense now, the receivers are more familiar with what we want done,” Simon said.
Brandon Wiley, Juwuan Green and Jacorian Green are the three main targets for Deeb this year.
This trio, plus several other talented playmakers, should help offset the loss of four 2019 seniors that received Division I interest.
“It’s going to hurt us a little bit but again we’ve got to have some players step up and that’s what makes each year unique in its own way is who wants to step up and who can perform,” said Bluefield High head coach Fred Simon.
Now at West Virginia, Sean Martin was the anchor of both the offensive and defensive lines which will be the determining factors if the Beavers can get their skill players in space and shut down opposition offenses.
“I think our offensive line and I think our defensive line are going to be keys,” Simon said.
The two returning offensive linemen are Derrick Flack Jr. and DJ Fuller with Simon seeing five others as being in competition for the remaining three spots.
Finding the right combination on the offensive line is the biggest priority for Simon as they struggled to give Deeb the time to find the numerous playmakers on the outside.
“I thought our quarterback took a little too much pressure last year, we’ve got to do a better job up front as far as giving him a little bit more time and hopefully we will, only time will tell,” Simon said.
The top trio of wideouts for Bluefield each had at least 36 catches last year and two of them went over 700 receiving yards.
All of them have the ability to connect with Deeb and did so last year with a combined 19 touchdown receptions. They expect to reel in even more this year.
“We’re strong at receiver and our quarterback so I think our strength is going to be passing the ball but I think we’re going to have a good running too when we need it,” Simon said.
Replacing Davis in the backfield who galloped to 1,923 yards and 26 touchdowns will be a trio of players who will either share the carries or one will stand out from the other two.
“We’ve got Jaeon Flack who’s going to compete, Shawn Mitchell is going to compete, Jacob Martin is going to compete. We feel like out of those three we’ll find one or let all three of them play, we’ll see how that works,” Simon said.
Flack had 49 carries for 342 yards as a sophomore while Martin and Mitchell had 10 and four rushes respectively.
Simon anticipates the running game finding success with teams focusing on stopping the Beavers passing attack. Once the Beavers find the balance between passing and rushing they will be difficult to be stopped from scoring.”
“You’re going to have to be able to stop the pass and if you stop pass we’re going to be able run and if you stop the run we should be able to pass,” Simon said.
The 2019 Bluefield defense allowed 18 points a game, the most in the past three seasons, and will need to have new players step up for a veteran defensive line that graduated. The Beavers do return a veteran secondary that only graduated one starter and has the ability to ground opposition’s aerial attacks.
In one linebacker spot will be Mitchell with the other starting spots still to be sorted out including Ryker Brown potentially moving from defensive back to outside linebacker.
Mitchell is coming off a strong junior season that included a pair of fumble recoveries in the state championship game loss and will be a leader of the defense.
“Very happy with how he played, played really hard but last year is over,” Simon said. “He should have confidence but we’ve got to be ready this year.”
Despite graduate many key players from last year’s talented squad there are many returning players who played crucial roles and will be counted on to do even more this year along with plenty of new faces.
“You play as a team and a team together can accomplish a lot of things,” Simon said. “I think if everybody plays as a team we should have a good team.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.