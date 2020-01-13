BRUSHFORK — Bluefield senior guard Jaisah Smith was playing more like herself on Monday night. Mid-season arrival Jaylese Sims may have had something to do with that.
With Sims picking up some of the slack in the ball handling department, Smith went on to score 19 points to lead the Lady Beavers to a 53-29 win over visiting Oak Hill in a girls basketball game at Brushfork Armory.
“It was an overall great team effort and we got a boost from our new player... Jaylese Sims ... that just joined our team after the break. She does a pretty good job for us handling the ball and running the team,” said Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard.
“She frees up Jasiah to focus on her shooting a little more,” he said.
The graduation of four fellow starters Smith basically grew up with has been tough on last year’s Bluefield Daily Telegraph Player of the Year. Not only has it been tough to suss out the new chemistry, Smith has faced increased defensive heat directed at shutting her down.
“What we had to deal with for the first seven or eight games was Jaisah trying to handle the ball, trying to distribute and trying to be the leader that she normally is. We’re so happy to have (Sims) so now Jaisah can relax and be Jaisah, basically.”
Sims only scored four points versus the Red Devils (5-4), but the Huntington senior transfer was a difference-maker for both Smith and her Lady Beavers teammates on both ends of the floor.
“The defensive energy that Jaylese brought to the game was fantastic. It sort of snowballed and the entire team just rallied around it. I thought it was a great night for all the girls,” Gilliard said. “She did a real good job relieving some of the pressure off of Jaisah and allowing us to have a little more diversity and spreading the ball around pretty good. A great effort from everybody on the floor.”
Summer Brown added seven points for Bluefield (3-7) and Ayonna Helm and Keke Adkins scored six points apiece.
Marcayla King scored 12 points to lead Oak Hill, which returns to Mercer County on Thursday for a game at PikeView.
The Lady Beavers welcome Graham to the Armory for a rivals rematch on Wednesday.
At Brushfork Armory
OAK HILL (5-4)
Brooke Linkswiller 2, Samiah Lynch 5, Hanna White 4, Chelsea Peck 2, Kalila Hames 0, Bethany Rosiek 0, Shelby Gregory 0, Marcayla King 12, Krista Shrewsbury 0, Savannah Holbrook 4, Madison Bess 0.
BLUEFIELD (3-7)
Carmen Watkins 0, Summer Brown 7, Beyonka Lee 5, Jaumaria Jones 6, Keke Adkins 6, Jaisah Smith 19, Jaylese Sims 4, Ayonna Helm 6.
Oak Hill......................5 6 6 12 — 29
Bluefield................9 18 11 15 — 53
3-point goals: Oak Hill (none), Bluefield (Adkins 2).
Tazewell 58, Bland County 36: Taylor Ray scored 13 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs past the Lady Bears in a non-conference tilt on Monday night.
Lexi Herald added 11 points for Tazewell (5-5). Maddie Day had 10 points and Grace Hancock had six and Mallory Whittaker had six and Brooke Rowe added five.
Emma Townley led Bland County with nine points. Sidney Stowers added eight points.
Tazewell plays in a quad tonight at Graham Middle School.
Narrows 48, Craig County 41: Lainey Stables and Audrey Riddle scored 11 points apiece to propel the Lady Wave toward a Pioneer District win at New Castle.
Sarah Mann scored 10 points for Narrows (3-8) and Savannah Staten had eight points. Sara Lawrence had 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Wave on the boards.
Autumn Hutchinson scored 13 point to pace the Rockets. Annabelle Gregory added 12 points.
Narrows goes to Parry McClure on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Boys Basketball
Mount Hope 62, Pipestem 50: B. Larney scored 30 point to pace the Warriors in a win over the visiting Panthers at North Beckley.
S. Arbogast added 14 points for Mount Hope Christian and J. Farmer added 10 points.
Luke Rutherford scored 19 points for Pipestem Christian. Trey Mattox added 11 points.
The Panthers play Victory Baptist at home on Thursday. Tip-off at 6 p.m.
