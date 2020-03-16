ATHENS — With college athletic programs shuttering themselves all over the United States in hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19, Concord University head football coach Dave Walker is in the same boat with all the other college football coaches in the country.
That probably doesn’t keep it from feeling kind of like he’s in a boat by himself.
Walker, the former head football coach at West Virginia Class AAA powerhouse Martinsburg, was welcomed as the Mountain Lions’ new head coach just a few days before last Christmas.
He has yet to be provided the opportunity to assess his new football team in full gear on the field. With all of NCAA athletics on indefinite lockdown, it remains to be seen if he’ll get the chance to do that before August. Spring practice at Concord has come un-sprung.
“I’ve just seen them work out. I’ve not been able to do anything with them football-wise, “ said Walker, who noted that there have been classroom position meetings — but that’s about it.
“We have an idea based on some of the things they did last year ... we’ve been watching film. But spring ball is an important thing for us, because our staff is new and it would give us a chance to evaluate and look at stuff and see how they fit what we want to do,” he said.
Laying down the foundation for his first season at the Concord College helm are at the mercy of the ongoing pandemic. He remains upbeat and optimistic that COVID-19 will eventually run its course and allow him to put his players through their paces — hopefully sooner than later.
“I’m hoping we can see things get kind of back to normal within two to three weeks. I’m not in the medical profession or anything, but I hope this thing is contained and just goes away. I’d like to be able to get some things in before May,” he said.
It’s a frustrating situation, he admitted. But it’s unavoidable.
“I suppose it’s better to be safe than sorry. I think many people’s reaction is that all this might be overkill. But maybe not. I don’t know. People a lot smarter than me are making these decisions. We’re just going to do what we’re told to do. We’re going to prepare and work within the rules,” said Walker, who is hopeful that the NCAA will make calendar adjustments to help programs compensate for the loss of preseason practice opportunities — and any lost classroom opportunities between now and August.
“I know they’re giving an extra year of eligibility to guys who are seniors in the spring. I’m more concerned with our academic progress. This is going to affect our guys academically. Hopefully we’re going to get through that, as well,” Walker said.
Walker’s new staff started to come together within a month of his arrival in Athens.
Brian Ferguson, a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tusculum College in Tennessee, has moved into take over the OC spot under Walker. Logan Williams, a former defensive coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan, steps into those shoes once again at Concord. Max Lilly is on board as a defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, Mason Dadian will be working with the tight ends and Ben Luther, who worked under Ferguson at Tusculum, moves in as the offensive line coach.
There will be a couple more holes to fill on the Concord staff since a couple of graduate assistant coaches under former head coach Paul Price moved on to other jobs after the season.
Walker figures that he and his coaches will focus on doing what they can do instead of fixating on what they can’t. There’s plenty remaining on their plates. Recruiting in the NCAA has been suspended until April 15 at the earliest, but that restriction applies to all forms of face-to-face recruiting. Virtual recruiting is another ballgame.
“We’re still recruiting ... it’s all about recruiting. We just have to use social media and then call folks. In NCAA Division II we can’t see them or have them on campus until April 15. Right now its all online stuff and telephone calls,” Walker said. “We’re also doing things on staff, talking about things scheme-wise and doing things amongst ourselves,” he said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
