BLUEFIELD — To some starting a program from nothing is a challenge many might avoid, but Tony Coaxum he is always searching for those kinds of jobs.
He has found one of those challenges locally — to be the head coach of the Bluefield State College football program, which last fielded a team in 1980.
The Big Blues are set to resume playing next fall as they look to build back to the teams that won the 1927 and 1928 Black national championships.
“I don’t like easy, I get bored with easy. I like being challenged because that keeps me going, it keeps me fresh and it keeps me pushing forward. Easy is not something that I care for,” Coaxum said.
The challenge of this job is what intrigued Coaxum who was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado prior to taking this job.
“When I first heard about it I saw brand new program and looked into it and that’s pretty cool cause I love challenges. I’ve always wanted to get into things that were a little more difficult. If it was easy everybody would do it,” Coaxum said.
Throughout his entire life the Charleston, South Carolina, native has been told he can’t do things. He uses that as motivation to achieve his goals.
“You want to fire me up tell me I can’t do something. I’m a little stubborn, I’m a little petty when it comes to that. I’m going to try to do it just because you said I couldn’t do it,” Coaxum said.
The first-time head coach didn’t play football in high school, instead focusing on basketball and track after a freak injury as a youngster.
“God blessed me with a lot of ability to run fast and jump high and I played football as a little kid and had a little freak injury and doctor told me he didn’t want me to play any sports,” Coaxum said.
He was doubted when he decided to go to West Point and then once again when he decided to play football.
After standing out at the Army prep school he rose to become a starting defensive back for the Black Knights for three seasons.
When Coaxum moved into civilian life after injuries ended his time in the Army, he wanted to get into high school coaching and was persistent in finding his first volunteer coaching opportunity.
In 2007 he returned to Army as an assistant coach and stayed through a coaching change until 2014.
Coaxum then jumped to the NFL where he worked for a season with the Baltimore Ravens and then was hired by the Denver Broncos. The Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016, Coaxum’s first year, and when he was offered the job by Gary Kubiak he told him “let’s go win a Super Bowl.”
People were asking if he could be successful in the NFL and he showed he could.
Coaxum isn’t afraid of taking on a challenge like restarting the Big Blues football program because he has confidence in himself that it will be successful. Failure is different to him than it is to many other people.
“Big jobs don’t scare me, I’m not afraid of failure. My definition of failure is a lot different than a lot of people’s,” Coaxum said.
In life everyone isn’t going to be successful in every single thing they do. He applies that to the football field where there is a simple definition of failure.
“Everyone’s not going to achieve everything they do so you’re going to put your efforts in and if you don’t accomplish it that’s okay, you move on go onto the next thing. You fail when you quit,” Coaxum said.
Now that Coaxum has been hired to lead the Bluefield State football program, there is a lot of work to be done to assemble the team he wants ahead of their first game.
He is starting from scratch so every player and coach will fit what he wants on and off the field. The team will be ‘maniacs’ on the field and fun to watch while behaving as gentlemen in the community and classroom, he said.
“It’s going to be an exciting brand of football, guys flying around, having a great time. We’re going to play with swag, we’re going to be a confident group out there,”Coaxum said.
Initially a wide receiver at Army before moving to defensive back, Coaxum knows every aspect of offense and defense is particularly focused on the quarterback.
“This game is all about the quarterback… You have to get a quarterback, you have to protect a quarterback, you have to hit the quarterback and you have to turn the quarterback over,” Coaxum said.
Always going towards challenges, Coaxum is not planning to recruit for the Big Blues like a NCAA Division II program. He and his coaching staff will go after players that check their boxes on and off the field even if they have been offered by bigger programs.
“I don’t care who you been talking to, it doesn’t bother me and we’re going to represent who we are and let that young man decide if he wants to be a part of it so we’ll go after the local kids and then we’ll expand where we need to,” Coaxum said.
