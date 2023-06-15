Well-known local broadcaster, scholar and gentleman Jim Nelson has taken note that Ryan Noda, a first baseman on the 2017 Bluefield Blue Jays, is now the starting first baseman for the Oakland A’s and he’s doing very well.
Noda had a big hit in Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay (parent organization to the former Princeton Rays, no less). He had three homers in two days in last week’s series win over the Pirates. Noda hit .390 with Bluefield in ’17, leading the league in batting average and he generated some great power numbers, as well.
Noda path to the majors with Toronto was blocked because — as Nelson points out — another former Bluefield Blue Jay — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — was manning first base.
