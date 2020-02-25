PEARISBURG, Va. — Hailea White scored 12 points to lead No. 9 Nelson County past No. 8 Giles 45-35 in the first round of the Region 2C girls basketball tournament at Giles High School on Monday night.
Alexis Martin scored 11 points for the Lady Governors, who’ll play Martinsville at Martinsville tonight. Mariah Butler added 10 points.
Karsyn Reed scored 14 points for the Spartans (13-10). Gracie Merrix added eight point and Ash Mitcham added six points and Hannah Santolla chipped in five.
