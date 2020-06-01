MORGANTOWN — If anything came out of this pandemic that has made a shambles of the sports people play it is an appreciation of the depth of the football coach who is Neal Brown.
West Virginia University’s second year coach has broken the stereotype of football coach and sent it off to some museum, for he well may be the harbinger of the football coach of the future, a man who knows that the word ox symbolizes not offense and defense but instead a large beast of burden.
Brown reads books, but unlike so many of his predecessors in the profession, they are more likely to be books of plays rather than football playbooks. He puts family first, looks after his football family as if it were his own and certainly seems to worry as much about how his players grade out in the classroom as he does on the game tapes.
All of this gushed forth during a podcast he did this past week with the college football journalist Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Certainly, Brown is not the first football coach to read vociferously. Ohio State’s legendary Woody Hayes was heavily into military history books, for example, but Brown’s range is far wider in scope and used to help him through life and the game he coaches.
In this age of instant communication, of high technology, of ZOOM conferences and Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, we are in a time of coaching renaissance where the mental mixes with the physical and where family values must be pushed and where players moral and emotional needs must be met as well as their football dreams be fulfilled.
The blindsiding of the pandemic magnified this and Brown seems to be the kind of person who could rise above it.
“Communication has been vital during this,” he said on the podcast.
Brown has changed his life approach and found advantages for himself, his family and his players with the horrors that were spinning out of control around him, his sport and his nation.
“There has to be a good mix. It can’t be all work right now,” he said. “I posed this question to our staff and our players … outside of the tragedy of this, the people who lost their lives, lost their livelihoods and gotten sick — after that, how are you going to remember this time in your life?”
How indeed?
Need it be remembered as a disaster or can one find reason to see it as a time of stimulation.
“Is it a time of growth for you or is it an excuse for you?” he asked his people.
“So, myself included, I tried to make it a time of growth,” Brown said.
He didn’t shun football aside, he merely assimilated his life into his profession more than it had been.
“I probably watched more actual football film than I ever have during this time of year because I’ve had the ability to do that,” he said.
But the situation allowed him to do things differently.
“I’ve probably had more conversations with recruits, more in depth conversations with recruits and their parents due to the restrictions they were under. They couldn’t come in for visits to the facility or our campus.”
And then there was self betterment through reading, which is not a strange thing for the son of a mother who was a librarian to do.
“I like to read and I’ve read more. I’ve talked to more coaches than I probably have over the past five or six years. There probably has been real growth for me,” he said.
You might wonder about his approach to the world of books.
“I read because I’m curious, more than anything, and I want to grow,” he said. “I also want to be able to take that knowledge I’m getting and put it into our staff and our players because I realize not everyone is into reading.
“I think it’s an avenue I help use to pour into our guys, whether it’s our staff or our players.”
And what has he been reading?
“I’m all over the place. I read multiple things at once. There’s a book by Ryan Holiday, “The Obstacle Is The Way.” I read that a couple of years ago but I got it out at the start of the pandemic because what better book to quote from than that?” he said.
“The whole premise of it is to turn tragedy into triumph. Well, we’re in the midst of tragedy right here so how can our program triumph out of this with an edge? Then I read a book by James Clear entitled “Atomic Habits” because I’m intrigued by people who have extreme discipline.
“I read and finished Michael Lombardi’s book “Gridiron Genius: A Master Class in Winning Championships and Building Dynasties in the NFL.” I’m reading a couple of books on team development.”
At the same time, Brown has found TV time, got himself caught up in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” because it is a nostalgic look at his hero, his favorite team and and his teenage years.
But as someone always in quest of knowledge but never more so than in these days of disease, he found himself caught up in TV news and in social media reports.
“During the first three weeks of this I would be working out and bouncing back and forth watching Fox News and then CNN,” he said. “It was like I was living in two different countries. I was trying to read all the stuff on Twitter and social media and keep up with every breaking detail and I got into a funk.”
So he backed off, turned to Clay Marsh, then working for the state on the pandemic, to get his information.
“Once I removed all the extreme views my outlook was so much better,” he said.
The pandemic allowed Brown family time, which was greatly appreciated.
“My kids are 12, 9 and 5 and this has been time to spend with them,” he said. “Here I am, coaching at the Power 5 level, great athletes and I’m bringing my wife to translate how to get my 5-year-old son to hit the ball off the tee. I know how I want to do it, but she has to translate because she has an elementary school education degree.”
He also worked on his own skills of coaching and leadership.
“I’ve been a part of some leadership development seminars that have been tied in with the military. They have been awesome,” he said. “Just listening to some of the military leaders that lead special forces and how they manage in time of crisis … how they measure intangibles.
“It’s been interesting to have some conversations with these people. Without this happening I would never have made the time. I understand that because I have my calendar and I forgot to erase it so I’m constantly reminded about how much I’d be doing if the pandemic weren’t going on.
“Between the booster functions, Big 12 meetings and things like that I wouldn’t have the time to not only be with my family but to spend time on personal growth and engage with people, help build our program.”
And that in this day and age has become far more important than it ever was.
“Football is not the most important thing,” Brown said. “I talk to our players about this. I’m a football coach, but that doesn’t need to define who I am. I tell our kids they are football players, but that doesn’t need to define who they are.
“We tried to make all this about our players as individuals rather than getting better as a football player so we can have a successful season,” he said. “Football has taken a back seat to this. I’m looking forward to the day we can get together as a football team, where we can teach and share personal moments.
“I’m not sitting here missing the wins. Now listen, I love to win. That’s part of it, but I’m missing the personal interactions. I’m missing seeing growth in our players. So, we made decisions with the players in mind.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
