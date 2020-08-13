MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown had encouraging things to say about his team after the first practice since the Big 12 Conference presidents announced plans to continue pushing forward with a college football season despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of those encouraging words were set aside for former Bluefield High School standout Sean Martin, a WVSSAC all-stater and true freshman defensive end with the Mountaineers.
Martin was compared to ‘a reincarnation of Renaldo Turnbull’ by WVU sports information staffers.
“Sean Martin was a big get for us and not only does he look the part but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” Brown said Wednesday following another split-squad practice.
“He’s learning. The game is obviously at a different speed, but he’s extremely detail-oriented, he’s intelligent, he understands the game and he’s about the right things. I think he’s got a tremendous future.”
Another newcomer who passed the eyeball test in practice was Clearwater Academy defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, who comes to WVU by way of Toronto, Ontario.
“Mesidor has got twitch and we knew that in recruiting,” Brown added. “We thought he was a difference maker — and a potential early difference maker — and he is. He’s got a chance; if he’ll take coaching and get his fundamentals I think he’s got a chance to be special here.”
The Big 12’s choice to move forward came just hours after the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences opted to suspend play in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m encouraged,” Brown said.
“I think that we have a plan now, which at the end of the day that’s kind of all the players and the staff wanted. We’re going to open on Sept. 12.
“We don’t know what that looks like, but we do know that we will play Eastern Kentucky, and they are going to go through the same testing protocol, so it’s going to be a safe game.”
Two weeks after that, West Virginia opens Big 12 play in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against an Oklahoma State team loaded with returning offensive firepower. The Cowboys defeated West Virginia 20-13 in Morgantown last Nov. 23.
Brown noted his team will have a recovery day on Thursday and will resume split-squad activities on Friday and Saturday before having Sunday completely off.”
2020 WVU Football Schedule
Sept. 12 – Eastern Ky.
Sept. 26 – at Oklahoma St.
Oct..3 – Baylor
Oct. 17 – Kansas
Oct .24 – at Texas Tech
Oct.. 31 – Kansas State
Nov. 7 – at Texas
Nov. 14 – TCU
Nov. 28 – Oklahoma
Dec 5 – at Iowa State
