MORGANTOWN — More and more since first Dana Holgorsen cast his lot with transfers and since new coach Neal Brown has dived head first into the new Transfer Portal, college football’s traditional recruiting has changed completely.
“It’s a different world,” Brown admitted after his first practice, where any number of transfers were pointed out as important players in his scheme of things.
Brown, of course, was a transfer himself, having begun his college career at his state university, Kentucky, then moving on to Massachusetts to earn his degree. So he’s personally family with all the ramifications that come with transferring.
“We had a coaching change [at Kentucky], but that was not the main point,” Brown said of his own situation.
“I needed more life experience away from home. I was an average player and wasn’t getting a lot of playing time and knew that wasn’t going to happen in the SEC.”
So he moved on and now he feels free talking with players about both transferring in to WVU or transferring away to follow their dream.
There has been much juggling with the roster since last year and certainly since last spring.
Sometimes you are taking a chance. Certainly it happened at WVU before, such as last year when two defensive linemen — Kenny Bigelow and Jabril Robinson — came in as graduate transfers from UCLA and Clemson and solidified the D-line until younger players such of the Sills brother were ready to play.
As Brown went over the way the roster has bounced around you wondered how they kept it straight ... but they have ideas.
It gets complicated, because you can add up to 25 scholarships a year, but you have five different groups .... freshman, sophomores, juniors, seniors and redshirts. Then you also try to keep an even balance of each group within the position groups so you aren’t left short on upperclassmen one year in one group or have too many another year.
Brown is hoping to make an impact this year with graduate transfer George Campbell, a one-time top prospect from Florida State as a receiver,who fought injuries, and defensive lineman Reuben Jones of Michigan.
Both are talented and bring experience with winning programs and a high energy level.
“We want guys who not only have a passion for the game of football but a passion for life,” Brown said.
And Campbell offers height at a position that was crying out or it.
Speaking of how length helps a receiver, Brown said, “I call it open by birth.”
A couple of other transfers are hanging waiting to find out if they will be able to play ... quarterback Garret Doege from Bowling Green and Temple receiver Sean Ryan. Both come from schools where the coaching staff was fired, which means they could possible get a waiver to the rule that requires them to sit out a year but are in limbo as there has been no word yet.
They are working out with the team and Brown could see either or both of them playing.
Brown also went into the junior college ranks since spring and has brought in Noah Guzman, a safety from Cerritos College in California and John Hughes, an offensive lineman from Navarro Junior College in Texas.
It’s like the roster is a living entity, every growing, sometimes shrinking.
Brandon Yates, an offensive lineman from Delaware, reported to the team just Thursday when equipment was handed out.
“He reported yesterday and practiced today,” Brown said. “He’s talented and he worked extremely hard over the summer to get here.”
And then fullback Jackson Knipper came over from Western Michigan and will be used to block out of the backfield.
The subtractions you just accept as part of the game. Oft-injured offensive lineman Jacob Buccigrossi, who at one time looked as if he would be this year’s starting safety, took a medical scholarship and will play football no more.
Terence Dotson, a wide receiver from Tampa, was headed to Morgantown out of high school until drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he signed. Two safeties, a position that needs help, are heading to junior college but may Osita Smith and Rashean Lynn Jr. may be back.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.