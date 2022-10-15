|Detroit
|0
|4
|1
|—
|5
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Siegenthaler, Bratt), 4:45. Penalties_Wood, NJ (High Sticking), 1:52; Smith, NJ (Roughing), 15:57.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Chiarot 1 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 1:30. 3, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Chiarot, Raymond), 4:34. 4, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hamilton, Zetterlund), 4:44. 5, Detroit, Perron 1 (Vrana, Maatta), 17:02. 6, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Copp, Hronek), 19:59. Penalties_Soderblom, DET (Closing Hand on the Puck), 8:46; Raymond, DET (Roughing), 11:32; Bratt, NJ (Roughing), 11:32; Chiarot, DET (Hooking), 12:03; Sundqvist, DET (Slashing), 18:07; Tatar, NJ (High Sticking), 18:38.
Third Period_7, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Larkin, Raymond), 10:55. Penalties_Tatar, NJ (Roughing), 1:51; Mercer, NJ (Roughing), 6:49; Sundqvist, DET (Roughing), 6:49.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-11-4_22. New Jersey 9-22-8_39.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-0-0 (39 shots-37 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 0-1-0 (22-17).
A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:26.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Galloway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.