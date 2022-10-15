Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Thunder is possible. High 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.