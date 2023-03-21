AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6235.7491-1184.415164-502178-220.809132421.4
Oubre4732.7349-809.431108-336158-207.76396420.5
Washington6832.9388-884.439135-389115-160.719102615.1
Hayward4731.5254-540.47049-152117-146.80167414.3
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith5125.7173-424.40821-10172-98.7354398.6
Williams3717.7125-195.6410-054-78.6923048.2
Richards5818.2170-273.6230-0119-157.7584597.9
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Mykhailiuk1012.517-41.41510-214-10.400484.8
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens3714.545-123.36614-4634-43.7911383.7
Jones3810.147-85.5533-1215-20.7501122.9
Thor6011.965-167.38922-8320-31.6451722.9
TEAM73242.13025-6651.455775-23681299-1737.7488124111.3
OPPONENTS73242.13134-6571.477901-25131403-1773.7918572117.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512042554.13175.111707313316
Oubre651812465.2521.11400666318
Washington672633304.91592.318206110177
Hayward321712034.31874.0680419312
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith251301553.02424.71140727525
Williams741632376.415.4810253140
Richards1352163516.132.61350105365
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Mykhailiuk37101.09.950241
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens1447611.629.83309255
Jones3160912.47.2530121921
Thor33811141.926.4520182515
TEAM8252431325644.6182024.914961580974381
OPPONENTS8082586339446.5189526.0149704871034426

