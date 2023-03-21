|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|62
|35.7
|491-1184
|.415
|164-502
|178-220
|.809
|1324
|21.4
|Oubre
|47
|32.7
|349-809
|.431
|108-336
|158-207
|.763
|964
|20.5
|Washington
|68
|32.9
|388-884
|.439
|135-389
|115-160
|.719
|1026
|15.1
|Hayward
|47
|31.5
|254-540
|.470
|49-152
|117-146
|.801
|674
|14.3
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|51
|25.7
|173-424
|.408
|21-101
|72-98
|.735
|439
|8.6
|Williams
|37
|17.7
|125-195
|.641
|0-0
|54-78
|.692
|304
|8.2
|Richards
|58
|18.2
|170-273
|.623
|0-0
|119-157
|.758
|459
|7.9
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Mykhailiuk
|10
|12.5
|17-41
|.415
|10-21
|4-10
|.400
|48
|4.8
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|37
|14.5
|45-123
|.366
|14-46
|34-43
|.791
|138
|3.7
|Jones
|38
|10.1
|47-85
|.553
|3-12
|15-20
|.750
|112
|2.9
|Thor
|60
|11.9
|65-167
|.389
|22-83
|20-31
|.645
|172
|2.9
|TEAM
|73
|242.1
|3025-6651
|.455
|775-2368
|1299-1737
|.748
|8124
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|73
|242.1
|3134-6571
|.477
|901-2513
|1403-1773
|.791
|8572
|117.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|204
|255
|4.1
|317
|5.1
|117
|0
|73
|133
|16
|Oubre
|65
|181
|246
|5.2
|52
|1.1
|140
|0
|66
|63
|18
|Washington
|67
|263
|330
|4.9
|159
|2.3
|182
|0
|61
|101
|77
|Hayward
|32
|171
|203
|4.3
|187
|4.0
|68
|0
|41
|93
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|25
|130
|155
|3.0
|242
|4.7
|114
|0
|72
|75
|25
|Williams
|74
|163
|237
|6.4
|15
|.4
|81
|0
|25
|31
|40
|Richards
|135
|216
|351
|6.1
|32
|.6
|135
|0
|10
|53
|65
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|3
|7
|10
|1.0
|9
|.9
|5
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|14
|47
|61
|1.6
|29
|.8
|33
|0
|9
|25
|5
|Jones
|31
|60
|91
|2.4
|7
|.2
|53
|0
|12
|19
|21
|Thor
|33
|81
|114
|1.9
|26
|.4
|52
|0
|18
|25
|15
|TEAM
|825
|2431
|3256
|44.6
|1820
|24.9
|1496
|1
|580
|974
|381
|OPPONENTS
|808
|2586
|3394
|46.5
|1895
|26.0
|1497
|0
|487
|1034
|426
