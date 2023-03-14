|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|59
|35.7
|468-1127
|.415
|158-478
|171-213
|.803
|1265
|21.4
|Oubre
|44
|32.7
|326-763
|.427
|104-319
|141-183
|.770
|897
|20.4
|Washington
|65
|32.8
|375-850
|.441
|133-376
|112-152
|.737
|995
|15.3
|Hayward
|44
|31.8
|240-513
|.468
|47-144
|109-136
|.801
|636
|14.5
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|48
|25.4
|167-397
|.421
|21-95
|71-96
|.740
|426
|8.9
|Williams
|37
|17.7
|125-195
|.641
|0-0
|54-78
|.692
|304
|8.2
|Richards
|55
|18.1
|162-262
|.618
|0-0
|112-149
|.752
|436
|7.9
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Mykhailiuk
|7
|13.4
|13-30
|.433
|6-13
|2-5
|.400
|34
|4.9
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|34
|14.7
|41-114
|.360
|14-43
|27-36
|.750
|123
|3.6
|Jones
|35
|9.3
|39-73
|.534
|3-12
|15-20
|.750
|96
|2.7
|Thor
|57
|11.6
|55-149
|.369
|19-73
|18-29
|.621
|147
|2.6
|TEAM
|70
|242.1
|2912-6399
|.455
|754-2279
|1245-1664
|.748
|7823
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|70
|242.1
|3006-6309
|.476
|868-2425
|1342-1695
|.792
|8222
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|198
|249
|4.2
|295
|5.0
|114
|0
|68
|128
|16
|Oubre
|64
|171
|235
|5.3
|50
|1.1
|132
|0
|61
|55
|17
|Washington
|64
|253
|317
|4.9
|153
|2.4
|176
|0
|57
|96
|75
|Hayward
|32
|160
|192
|4.4
|174
|4.0
|67
|0
|39
|89
|11
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|22
|119
|141
|2.9
|220
|4.6
|108
|0
|68
|70
|22
|Williams
|74
|163
|237
|6.4
|15
|.4
|81
|0
|25
|31
|40
|Richards
|126
|198
|324
|5.9
|30
|.5
|125
|0
|10
|48
|61
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|5
|7
|1.0
|6
|.9
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|13
|47
|60
|1.8
|27
|.8
|27
|0
|8
|20
|4
|Jones
|27
|47
|74
|2.1
|6
|.2
|44
|0
|10
|15
|17
|Thor
|32
|73
|105
|1.8
|25
|.4
|46
|0
|17
|24
|12
|TEAM
|802
|2342
|3144
|44.9
|1746
|24.9
|1440
|1
|555
|931
|361
|OPPONENTS
|773
|2481
|3254
|46.5
|1815
|25.9
|1433
|0
|465
|992
|405
