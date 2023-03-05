|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|54
|35.7
|424-1024
|.414
|146-440
|160-196
|.816
|1154
|21.4
|Oubre
|40
|32.3
|295-695
|.424
|91-290
|121-162
|.747
|802
|20.1
|Washington
|60
|32.9
|346-780
|.444
|121-346
|104-139
|.748
|917
|15.3
|Hayward
|39
|31.4
|214-454
|.471
|42-128
|102-126
|.810
|572
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|43
|25.2
|144-342
|.421
|17-81
|62-83
|.747
|367
|8.5
|Williams
|34
|17.4
|116-182
|.637
|0-0
|53-72
|.736
|285
|8.4
|Richards
|50
|17.5
|146-240
|.608
|0-0
|100-136
|.735
|392
|7.8
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Mykhailiuk
|3
|15.7
|6-16
|.375
|2-7
|1-3
|.333
|15
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|29
|14.4
|37-100
|.370
|12-37
|24-32
|.750
|110
|3.8
|Jones
|31
|9.2
|35-66
|.530
|3-12
|10-14
|.714
|83
|2.7
|Thor
|52
|11.7
|49-137
|.358
|16-65
|18-29
|.621
|132
|2.5
|TEAM
|65
|242.3
|2713-5962
|.455
|699-2132
|1168-1559
|.749
|7293
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|65
|242.3
|2805-5849
|.480
|822-2262
|1247-1575
|.792
|7679
|118.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|47
|177
|224
|4.1
|261
|4.8
|99
|0
|60
|119
|13
|Oubre
|58
|156
|214
|5.4
|45
|1.1
|121
|0
|60
|53
|14
|Washington
|61
|224
|285
|4.8
|144
|2.4
|159
|0
|54
|84
|67
|Hayward
|27
|140
|167
|4.3
|147
|3.8
|57
|0
|37
|78
|8
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|18
|101
|119
|2.8
|193
|4.5
|94
|0
|61
|63
|19
|Williams
|70
|146
|216
|6.4
|14
|.4
|77
|0
|23
|29
|39
|Richards
|118
|168
|286
|5.7
|22
|.4
|113
|0
|9
|42
|51
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|3
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|11
|41
|52
|1.8
|27
|.9
|22
|0
|8
|17
|4
|Jones
|21
|39
|60
|1.9
|6
|.2
|38
|0
|8
|11
|12
|Thor
|29
|65
|94
|1.8
|22
|.4
|44
|0
|16
|23
|12
|TEAM
|756
|2167
|2923
|45.0
|1629
|25.1
|1342
|1
|527
|873
|325
|OPPONENTS
|707
|2308
|3015
|46.4
|1716
|26.4
|1342
|0
|440
|939
|381
