|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|33
|35.4
|273-669
|.408
|128-351
|95-111
|.856
|769
|23.3
|Rozier
|49
|35.6
|396-946
|.419
|134-402
|141-172
|.820
|1067
|21.8
|Oubre
|35
|32.6
|263-624
|.421
|80-260
|100-140
|.714
|706
|20.2
|Washington
|59
|32.9
|338-764
|.442
|119-341
|102-137
|.745
|897
|15.2
|Hayward
|34
|31.1
|176-381
|.462
|35-111
|86-106
|.811
|473
|13.9
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|25.0
|5-12
|.417
|2-6
|0-1
|.000
|12
|12.0
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|38
|25.0
|130-304
|.428
|15-72
|45-61
|.738
|320
|8.4
|Richards
|45
|17.2
|135-218
|.619
|0-0
|90-124
|.726
|360
|8.0
|Williams
|29
|15.9
|87-138
|.630
|0-0
|46-63
|.730
|220
|7.6
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|26
|14.7
|36-95
|.379
|12-33
|22-28
|.786
|106
|4.1
|Jones
|27
|8.8
|31-59
|.525
|3-11
|8-12
|.667
|73
|2.7
|Thor
|47
|10.8
|44-118
|.373
|15-60
|18-29
|.621
|121
|2.6
|TEAM
|60
|242.5
|2519-5533
|.455
|648-1990
|1064-1429
|.745
|6750
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|60
|242.5
|2597-5409
|.480
|778-2116
|1163-1464
|.794
|7135
|118.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|39
|169
|208
|6.3
|278
|8.4
|113
|1
|44
|114
|11
|Rozier
|47
|163
|210
|4.3
|240
|4.9
|91
|0
|53
|103
|13
|Oubre
|52
|127
|179
|5.1
|42
|1.2
|104
|0
|55
|44
|13
|Washington
|60
|217
|277
|4.7
|143
|2.4
|155
|0
|53
|83
|66
|Hayward
|24
|119
|143
|4.2
|123
|3.6
|45
|0
|30
|63
|7
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|16
|89
|105
|2.8
|168
|4.4
|85
|0
|52
|59
|17
|Richards
|112
|147
|259
|5.8
|22
|.5
|104
|0
|9
|39
|43
|Williams
|49
|113
|162
|5.6
|8
|.3
|61
|0
|21
|22
|34
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|9
|35
|44
|1.7
|27
|1.0
|21
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Jones
|20
|32
|52
|1.9
|5
|.2
|30
|0
|5
|9
|11
|Thor
|25
|57
|82
|1.7
|18
|.4
|36
|0
|11
|22
|11
|TEAM
|707
|1988
|2695
|44.9
|1515
|25.3
|1244
|1
|485
|797
|305
|OPPONENTS
|665
|2134
|2799
|46.6
|1598
|26.6
|1233
|0
|398
|869
|351
