AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7332.6434-978.444149-428127-174.730114415.7
Hayward5031.5276-581.47552-160129-159.81173314.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Mykhailiuk1620.550-108.46326-5717-26.6541438.9
Smith5425.7186-452.41224-11178-106.7364748.8
Williams4118.8146-234.6240-061-89.6853538.6
Richards6218.6186-298.6241-1124-167.7434978.0
Sneed212.04-5.8003-42-21.000136.5
Maledon4117.982-212.38723-8355-65.8462425.9
Bouknight3114.259-162.36429-9018-26.6921655.3
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
McGowens4315.961-164.37222-6644-60.7331884.4
Thor6613.387-212.41033-10727-41.6592343.5
Jones4311.461-106.5753-1418-25.7201433.3
Simmons23.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM79241.93274-7167.457850-25651385-1857.7468783111.2
OPPONENTS79241.93403-7125.478972-27211505-1893.7959283117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington732853584.91752.419306611079
Hayward331822154.32064.1700429912
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Mykhailiuk920291.8342.115010124
Smith271401673.12614.81220758225
Williams891922816.918.4880263842
Richards1422483906.335.61500105666
Sneed0331.531.520030
Maledon12961082.61273.1510294611
Bouknight759662.1381.237014265
Martin816243.4111.6130421
McGowens1761781.8451.042012346
Thor36981342.031.5640223920
Jones36811172.712.3600142826
Simmons000.01.500001
TEAM8782642352044.6199025.2160416131069407
OPPONENTS8602794365446.3205226.0160205401088450

