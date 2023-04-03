|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|73
|32.6
|434-978
|.444
|149-428
|127-174
|.730
|1144
|15.7
|Hayward
|50
|31.5
|276-581
|.475
|52-160
|129-159
|.811
|733
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Mykhailiuk
|16
|20.5
|50-108
|.463
|26-57
|17-26
|.654
|143
|8.9
|Smith
|54
|25.7
|186-452
|.412
|24-111
|78-106
|.736
|474
|8.8
|Williams
|41
|18.8
|146-234
|.624
|0-0
|61-89
|.685
|353
|8.6
|Richards
|62
|18.6
|186-298
|.624
|1-1
|124-167
|.743
|497
|8.0
|Sneed
|2
|12.0
|4-5
|.800
|3-4
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|6.5
|Maledon
|41
|17.9
|82-212
|.387
|23-83
|55-65
|.846
|242
|5.9
|Bouknight
|31
|14.2
|59-162
|.364
|29-90
|18-26
|.692
|165
|5.3
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|McGowens
|43
|15.9
|61-164
|.372
|22-66
|44-60
|.733
|188
|4.4
|Thor
|66
|13.3
|87-212
|.410
|33-107
|27-41
|.659
|234
|3.5
|Jones
|43
|11.4
|61-106
|.575
|3-14
|18-25
|.720
|143
|3.3
|Simmons
|2
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|79
|241.9
|3274-7167
|.457
|850-2565
|1385-1857
|.746
|8783
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|79
|241.9
|3403-7125
|.478
|972-2721
|1505-1893
|.795
|9283
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|73
|285
|358
|4.9
|175
|2.4
|193
|0
|66
|110
|79
|Hayward
|33
|182
|215
|4.3
|206
|4.1
|70
|0
|42
|99
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Mykhailiuk
|9
|20
|29
|1.8
|34
|2.1
|15
|0
|10
|12
|4
|Smith
|27
|140
|167
|3.1
|261
|4.8
|122
|0
|75
|82
|25
|Williams
|89
|192
|281
|6.9
|18
|.4
|88
|0
|26
|38
|42
|Richards
|142
|248
|390
|6.3
|35
|.6
|150
|0
|10
|56
|66
|Sneed
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Maledon
|12
|96
|108
|2.6
|127
|3.1
|51
|0
|29
|46
|11
|Bouknight
|7
|59
|66
|2.1
|38
|1.2
|37
|0
|14
|26
|5
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|McGowens
|17
|61
|78
|1.8
|45
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|34
|6
|Thor
|36
|98
|134
|2.0
|31
|.5
|64
|0
|22
|39
|20
|Jones
|36
|81
|117
|2.7
|12
|.3
|60
|0
|14
|28
|26
|Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|878
|2642
|3520
|44.6
|1990
|25.2
|1604
|1
|613
|1069
|407
|OPPONENTS
|860
|2794
|3654
|46.3
|2052
|26.0
|1602
|0
|540
|1088
|450
