AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7332.6434-978.444149-428127-174.730114415.7
Hayward5031.5276-581.47552-160129-159.81173314.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Mykhailiuk1922.571-161.44136-8923-34.67620110.6
Williams4319.3160-251.6370-067-97.6913879.0
Smith5425.7186-452.41224-11178-106.7364748.8
Richards6518.7197-313.6291-1137-183.7495328.2
Maledon4419.4102-254.40228-9563-74.8512956.7
Bouknight3415.169-193.35833-10920-30.6671915.6
McGowens4617.180-202.39626-8060-80.7502465.3
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Sneed412.05-10.5003-64-41.000174.3
Thor6914.095-238.39939-12333-47.7022623.8
Jones4612.067-120.5584-1919-26.7311573.4
Simmons55.61-6.1671-52-21.00051.0
TEAM82241.83385-7413.457881-26691447-1933.7499098111.0
OPPONENTS82241.83522-7391.4771004-28121562-1965.7959610117.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington732853584.91752.419306611079
Hayward331822154.32064.1700429912
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Mykhailiuk1531462.4522.722014224
Williams932113047.118.4940284045
Smith271401673.12614.81220758225
Richards1472694166.438.61540115971
Maledon141091232.81523.5610375912
Bouknight864722.1411.249014325
McGowens2073932.0541.248015436
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Sneed0551.251.370031
Thor361161522.236.5660224423
Jones37861232.715.3650173130
Simmons134.851.000012
TEAM9012751365244.5206225.1166116341121425
OPPONENTS8952892378746.2212725.9166705731128471

